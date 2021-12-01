Caring For Premature Babies; These Screening Tests Are Important For Your Baby

Preterm birth occurs three weeks before the actual delivery date, and parents need to be extra careful when it comes to premature babies. Here are some important screening tests for babies born early.

Premature birth is a birth that occurs more than three weeks before the baby's estimated due date. There are many complications that a premature baby may suffer from. As a parent, you will have to do regular tests on your baby as recommended by the doctor to ensure that the baby is doing fine. Doing so can also help you monitor the progress of your baby. He/she may have issues like bronchopulmonary dysplasia (also called BPD): a lung disease that can develop in premature babies, infections or neonatal sepsis, pausing in breathing, necrotizing enterocolitis (also called NEC) that affects a newborn baby's intestines, retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), an eye disease that happens when a baby's retina's don't fully develop in the weeks after birth causing blindness, hearing loss, and heart diseases. Thus, it is the need of the hour to take utmost care of premature babies and provide them with a safer environment for growth and development. Here, we brief you about the tests that you need to opt for in case of your premature baby.

Necessary Tests For Premature Babies

Don't forget to take these tests to help your baby lead a healthy life

First, find out the blood group of your baby

Monitor the amount of oxygen in the blood (this helps to know if the lungs are functioning fully and whether treatment is working in babies encountering breathing problems)

Check levels of glucose, salts, calcium, and other minerals to see that the baby is getting all the nutrition he/she requires

Try to spot any infection (if the doctor thinks that he/she may have an infection)

Know the haemoglobin (red blood cell) level of the baby to check for anaemia and look for jaundice too as it is commonly seen in premature babies

Screening Tests For Premature Babies

Here is everything you need to know about the screening tests for premature babies:

Screening tests allow the expert to catch the signs of illness at an early stage when treatment is most effective. The doctor can help you regarding the screening tests involved and how they may benefit your baby

These are routine examinations that every newborn baby has to undergo, regardless of when they were born. Do not skip these tests at all

The doctor will perform a detailed examination of your baby to monitor the functioning of the heart, eyes, and hips. You will have to brief the expert regarding family history of any ailments like heart or eye as the baby can also have chances of developing them

As already mentioned, hearing loss is common in premature babies. Thus, a newborn hearing screening test. He/she will be offered hearing tests once their health is stable

The baby will also have to take the test for congenital hypothyroidism and screening for retinopathy of prematurity (ROP)

(The article is contributed by Dr Suresh Birajdar, Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar)