Cannabis Use In Pregnancy: Consuming THC While Pregnant Could Affect Fetal Development

Breastfeeding women should avoid using cannabis too

Pregnant women should stay away from cannabis. Let's look at some of the health risks associated with cannabis use during pregnancy.

Cannabis is used as a medicinal drug (medical cannabis) as well as for recreational purposes. The use of cannabis as a recreational drug is prohibited in most countries, including India. But some countries like Canada, Mexico, South Africa, and Thailand have legalized it for recreational use. Cannabis is also one of the most used drugs in the United States, and the drug is available across the country. It is reported that the prevalence of cannabis use among pregnant women is rapidly increasing in the US. Expectant mothers are apparently taking cannabis to mitigate common symptoms of pregnancy like morning sickness. This may pose health risks for the developing baby.

A preclinical study has warned that consuming delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, while pregnant could potentially affect fetal development and lead to life-long health risks for the child. Conducted by Oregon Health & Science University researchers, the study was published in the journal Clinical Epigenetics.

Potential health impacts of THC use during pregnancy

Study lead author Lyndsey Shorey-Kendrick cautioned that cannabis carries many health risks for certain populations, including pregnant women.

When the researchers administered THC (daily edible amount) to pregnant subjects (nonhuman primates), it altered the placental and fetal epigenome. According to the researchers, the changes to gene regulation and expression resulting from exposure to THC are consistent with those seen with many common neurobehavioral conditions, including autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Children and adolescents with such neurobehavioral disorders may have poorer memory and verbal reasoning skills, and increased hyperactivity, impulsivity and inattention.

Other health risks associated with cannabis use during pregnancy

In 2020, a study published in Sleep Health: The Journal of The National Sleep Foundation, suggested a linked between prenatal cannabis use and sleeping problems in children.

Some studies also link cannabis use during pregnancy with future developmental and hyperactivity disorders in children.

Marijuana use during pregnancy is also associated with increased risk of many complications including premature birth, stillbirth, miscarriage, low birth weight, and small head circumference.

Breastfeeding women should avoid using cannabis too. A study published in JAMA Pediatrics revealed that tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) can stay in breast milk for up to six weeks.

