Cancer And Fertility: Navigating Reproductive Health Challenges

Unfortunately in India, fertility preservation services are rarely discussed with the patient before starting cancer therapy.

Navigating reproductive health challenges during cancer treatment requires a multidisciplinary approach by understanding the impact of treatment on fertility, exploring preservation options, and seeking emotional support for future reproductive goals.

Cancer affects millions of people in the reproductive age range worldwide. Better chemotherapy regimens have improved survival rates, and providing survivors with a satisfactory "quality of life" (QOL) has become imperative. It is commonly known that both male and female cancer survivors who experience infertility because of their treatment are more likely to experience mental distress. Additionally, cancer treatments can cause subfertility in both genders. Cancer treatments, while lifesaving, often come with significant challenges to reproductive health. From chemotherapy to radiation therapy, these treatments can affect fertility in both men and women. Navigating these challenges requires informed decision-making and access to fertility preservation options.

In 2011

The total number of new cancer cases recorded in India was 1.19 million, with 0.603 million of those cases being women and 0.589 million involving men. By 2026 (ICR), this number is expected to increase to 0.934 million for females and 0.935 for males. Given that 50% of Indians are a sizable portion of cancer patients, they would be in the reproductive age range. The Indian Cancer Registry has suggested figures ranging from 11% to 25%. According to 18 out of 25 population-based cancer registries in India, the most common cancers among females are those of the breast and cervix, followed by those of the ovary and uterus. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in urban registries and the second most common in rural registries of India.

Chemotherapy: Chemotherapy drugs can damage both male and female reproductive systems. In men, common medications like cyclophosphamide and cisplatin can lead to reduced sperm count, impaired sperm motility, and even permanent infertility. In women, chemotherapy can cause ovarian damage, leading to infertility or premature menopause. Radiation Therapy: Radiation therapy, depending on the area targeted, can also impact fertility. For example, radiation to the pelvic region in women can damage the ovaries, potentially leading to infertility or early menopause. In men, radiation to the testicles can impair sperm production and quality. Fertility Preservation Options: Advancements in reproductive medicine offer options for preserving fertility before cancer treatment. For women, methods such as egg freezing or embryo cryopreservation can be utilized. Men can opt for sperm banking, where sperm samples are collected and stored for future use. Success Rates and Considerations: Success rates for fertility preservation techniques vary depending on age, type of cancer, and treatment protocol. However, studies have shown promising outcomes, with many individuals successfully conceiving after cancer treatment using preserved gametes. Cost and Access: While fertility preservation techniques offer hope, they can be costly and not covered by insurance. Additionally, accessibility to these services varies depending on location and healthcare provider. Patients must discuss these options with their healthcare team early in treatment planning. Emotional Support: Dealing with cancer and fertility concerns can take a toll on mental health. Patients are encouraged to seek support from counsellors, support groups, or online communities to navigate these challenges effectively.

Navigating reproductive health challenges during cancer treatment requires a multidisciplinary approach involving oncologists, fertility specialists, and mental health professionals by understanding the impact of treatment on fertility, exploring preservation options, and seeking emotional support for future reproductive goals.

TRENDING NOW