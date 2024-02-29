Cancer And Fertility: Navigating Reproductive Health Challenges

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Cancer affects millions of people in the reproductive age range worldwide. Better chemotherapy regimens have improved survival rates, and providing survivors with a satisfactory "quality of life" (QOL) has become imperative. It is commonly known that both male and female cancer survivors who experience infertility because of their treatment are more likely to experience mental distress. Additionally, cancer treatments can cause subfertility in both genders. Cancer treatments, while lifesaving, often come with significant challenges to reproductive health. From chemotherapy to radiation therapy, these treatments can affect fertility in both men and women. Navigating these challenges requires informed decision-making and access to fertility preservation options.
The total number of new cancer cases recorded in India was 1.19 million, with 0.603 million of those cases being women and 0.589 million involving men. By 2026 (ICR), this number is expected to increase to 0.934 million for females and 0.935 for males. Given that 50% of Indians are a sizable portion of cancer patients, they would be in the reproductive age range. The Indian Cancer Registry has suggested figures ranging from 11% to 25%. According to 18 out of 25 population-based cancer registries in India, the most common cancers among females are those of the breast and cervix, followed by those of the ovary and uterus. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in urban registries and the second most common in rural registries of India.
Navigating reproductive health challenges during cancer treatment requires a multidisciplinary approach involving oncologists, fertility specialists, and mental health professionals by understanding the impact of treatment on fertility, exploring preservation options, and seeking emotional support for future reproductive goals.
