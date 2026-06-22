Can yoga increase your chances of getting pregnant? Fertility specialist explains the science

Planning for a pregnancy, or expecting a newborn soon? Here are some of the most effective and safe yoga poses that you can practice during this whole journey.

Deactivating the Stress Response: Why Experts Recommend Yoga as an Essential Catalyst for Fertility Treatments

The word yoga is derived from the Sanskrit word "yuj", primarily translating to "to join" or "to unite". Now the question arises, to unite what? In the metaphysical sense, it means to join our soul with the supreme soul, our being with the eternal being. But in a more grounded, holistic sense, it signifies the integration of mind, body and breath. It represents the harmonious synchronization of our nervous system, moving the body from a state of stress to one of equilibrium.

Can Yoga Help You Get Pregnant? Expert Explains

Now, lets jump to the topic of fertility. What do we mean by fertility? At its core, fertility is rarely just the biological capability to conceive a child. It is a reflection of the body's overall vitality, balance and readiness to nurture a new life. During an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Eshawari Desai, Lifestyle Consultant at Milann - Fertility and Birthing Hospital, Bengaluru), explained -- "When we look at fertility though holistic medicine, this "union" becomes incredibly practical. Infertility is rarely a pathological. It is a complex intersection of psychological stress and physiological imbalances."

She further added that research shows that yoga acts as a clinical tool, by improving reproductive health through these mechanisms:

Deactivating the stress response. Enhancing pelvic circulation Regulating metabolic and hormonal health.

Yoga does not intend to replace conventional fertility treatments, but rather serve as an essential evidence based catalyst to create an optimal biological environment for life to grow.

How Does Yoga Help In Releasing Stress?

When we talk about stress, the most common term that we hear is inflammation(thanks to social media). Though true, theres a deeper and more nuanced mechanism at play. The HPA and HPG axis. Which live in a constant physiological seesaw. Chronic psychological stress fires up the HPA axis, which floods our body with cortisol and catecholamines. How does this effect fertility? Elevated levels of cortisol directly supresses the GnRH pulsatility at the hypothalamic level. This disrupts LH and FSH secretion, leading to disrupted ovarian fuction.

How does Yoga help. A few practices in yoga target the vagus nerve, upregulating the parasympathetic nervous system. Consistent practice has shown to lower salivary cortisol and increase brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), effectively restoring normal GnRH pulsatility which inturn improves ovarian and testicular function.

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Which Yoga Asanas Should You Practice During Pregnancy?

Here are the most important yoga poses that you must practice when you are pregnant to keep your mental sanity on the right track:

Bhadrasana- This yoga pose helps enhance the body's overall blood flow to the groin and opens the joints of the pelvic girdle. Vajrasana- This is the only asana that is recommended to be practiced post meals. It aids in digestion and improves pelvic blood flow Anjaneyasana- This yoga pose helps stretch the hips and manages lower back pain. You can safely practice this pose during pregnancy under guidance. Malasana- Practicing this posture regularly during pregnancy can help relax the pelvic floor muscles and aid in head engagement Chakki Chalanasna- Improves mobility of hip joints.

Benefits of Yoga During Fertility Treatments

Fertility treatments are extremely taxing. Physically, mentally and emotionally. Amidst that intense pressure, yoga isn't just a mental timeout. Its proven to cause real, physical changes in the body that support fertility.

Increase blood flow to the uterus

Poses such as supta baddha konasana or arda titiliasana physically open up the hips. This floods the ovaries and the uterus with fresh oxygen rich blood, helping build a healthy, thick uterine lining for embryo to attach to.

Yoga aids in reducing oxidative stress

Yes, you read that right, practicing yoga poses during fertility treatments can help reduce oxidative stress on the reproductive organs. Thus making the internal environment receptive for building life.

With conditions such as PMOS, studies have shown that regular yoga practice helps balance blood sugar levels and lower male hormone levels. This helps regularize menstrual cycles.

What Is The Right Time To Practice Yoga During Pregnancy, And How Much Is Too Much

Yoga is incredibly safe during pregnancy, but the goal shifts completely from building peak fitness to nurturing you and your baby. Here are a few guidelines and precuations to practice safely

Aim for consistency not intensity- 4-5 sessions a week of gentle moderate yoga styles is a sweet spot for maintaining strength with overexertion Lean on props- don't hesitate to use blocks, bolsters and straps. As your center of gravity shifts, props provide the stability your body needs Prioritize the pelvis and your breath- shift your focus away from flexibility and intensity and concentrate on deep breathwork and gentle postures that target and support the pelvic floor muscles.

What Precautions Should You Follow

If you are planning to add yoga to your daily routine while planning for a pregnancy, make sure to follow these tips to stay safe and protect your fertility health as well: Don't over stretch- During pregnancy, your body releases a hormone relaxin which naturally loosens your ligaments and joints. Because of this it is easy to accidently over extend, which drastically increases your risk for injury. Stop at your normal range of motion Roll off your back: During the later stages of pregnancy, avoid laying flat on your back for extended periods. The weight of the uterus can compress a major blood vessel (the vena cava), reducing blood flow to both you and the baby. Avoid deep core work and extreme bends: Skip heavy abdominal crunches, deep twists, and aggressive forward or backward bending that puts pressure on your belly. Avoid forceful breathing: Completely skip rapid, forceful breathing exercises like Bhastrika or Kapalabhati. Stick to smooth, continuous, cooling breaths.

Debunking Common Misconceptions About Practicing Yoga During Pregnancy

Here, Dr Desai debunks the most common misconceptions about yoga during pregnancy, take a close look at them:

A pose can open your tubes. -No single pose works on one organ. The benefit comes from the whole practice, not one particular asana. You must stop exercising while trying to conceive. Moderate movement is good, recommended even. Only heavy intensity workouts are contraindicated Yoga can replace fertility treatments- Yoga supports medical care. It is not a substitute for it More yoga is better- overdoing anything, even yoga places you in a state of stress. Which is counterintuitive.

Disclaimer: Even though yoga is safe and everyone can make it a part of their daily lifestyle, it is highly recommended that one should always consult with an expert before making any changes to their lifestyle routine during pregnancy. Stay alert, stay safe!

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