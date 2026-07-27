Can vitamin deficiencies impact conception? What the evidence says

Can low vitamin levels affect fertility? Explore what research says about vitamin deficiencies, conception, reproductive health, and when correcting nutritional gaps may improve outcomes.

Vitamin deficiencies.

When planning a pregnancy it's often focused on ovulation, hormones and sperm. However doctors say nutrition is another key factor in the fertility equation which is often overlooked. Researchers claim that deficiencies in vitamins and minerals can have an impact on the quality of eggs, sperm health, ovulation and implantation. But the good news is that correcting deficiencies and avoiding taking high doses of supplements without medical guidance is what counts.

The importance of nutrition before pregnancy

Human reproduction is a complex process involving mature eggs and sperm production along with regulating hormones, fertilisation and embryo development. These biological functions require essential vitamins and minerals that support DNA synthesis, cell division and energy production. Experts say that when these nutrients are deficient it can have an impact on fertility in both men and women.

Dr. Madhura Jogwar, Lab Chief, Metropolis Healthcare Limited Mumbai says nutritional deficiencies are a common problem that can affect the reproductive system and may not be known to the patient. "Although micronutrient deficiencies may not cause noticeable symptoms at first they can affect fertility. So couples who are trying to conceive should get proper lab work to determine deficiency and fix the problem under a doctor's supervision rather than taking supplements themselves," she says.

Scientific evidence for folate and vitamin D

Among all nutrients folate or vitamin B9 has the strongest evidence. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends women take 400 micrograms of folic acid every day for at least a month before getting pregnant and during early pregnancy. Besides preventing neural tube defects several other observational studies indicated that adequate folate levels also could help maintain healthy ovulation.

Another nutrient that is receiving a lot of attention is vitamin D. This essential nutrient has receptors found in the ovaries, uterus, placenta and testes. Researchers have associated low vitamin D with PCOS, endometriosis and decreased fertility treatment. They suggested that supplementation with vitamin D may enhance clinical pregnancy outcomes in couples undergoing assisted reproductive procedures in the case of vitamin D deficiency.

Other vitamins and minerals

Additionally vitamin B12 and iron play a critical role in making DNA and healthy red blood cells. Healthcare professionals also note that very low B12 levels can affect ovulation including iron deficiency even before anaemia can negatively affect ovulatory function. Vitamins C and E, selenium and zinc are antioxidants that work to eliminate oxidative stress that can harm eggs and sperm. These nutrients have been shown to boost sperm count, motility and DNA integrity in certain men who suffer from infertility but experts state that supplementation should be personalized at all times.

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More vitamins are not always better

Dr. Jogwar also caution against thinking that larger doses help more. She said that high intake of Vitamin A during pregnancy has been associated with birth defects, hypercalcaemia or kidney disease. It is also important to note that evidence indicates that vitamin deficiencies can affect fertility but supplements alone are no quick fix for fertility. The doctor advises that you can take a blood test before pregnancy begins to check levels of vitamin D, B12, folate, iron, zinc and iodine to help identify any deficits early. Medical supervision is a more safe and evidence-based way to enhance reproductive health for couples who are planning a pregnancy if proven deficiencies can be corrected.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not replace medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for evaluation, testing, and personalized fertility guidance.