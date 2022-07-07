Can Physiotherapy Help In Managing Infertility? Explains Dr Kavita Singh

Dealing With Infertility? Here's How A Physiotherapist Can Help In Addressing It

Having a child is the most exquisite experience for a couple, but unfortunately, it may not happen naturally in some couples. As a result, infertility has been a rising trend worldwide in the last few decades. It is estimated that about 60-80 million couples worldwide are childless, and in India alone, out of this 60-80 million, 15-20 million are childless. Dr Kavita Singh, Physiotherapist and lactation expert, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Patparganj, explains, 'why is this happening'?

This is because of the changes in our society in the last few decades. The lifestyles have changed, childbearing age is increased, stress at work, environmental factors like pollution and obesity, and lack of exercise may be the contributing factors. Fortunately, science has progressed, and we have obtained a deeper understanding of conception. In addition, assisted reproductive technology has also advanced, and many couples benefit from it.

Now Let's Discuss What The Causes Of Infertility Are?

In 30% of the cases, the male partner has some problems, in 30% of the patients' female partner have the problem, in 30% of cases, both partners have the problem and only 10% come under unexplained infertility. Now let's discuss the issues that delay conception in female partners. The most Major cause is obesity; not every female with obesity will face problems, but some with subfertility can face difficulty conceiving. Research has shown that fat secret many hormones, leading to hormonal imbalance, impaired egg formation, and increased risk of miscarriage, diabetes and preeclampsia. Other issues like problems in the egg, blockage of the fallopian tube, fibroid in the uterus and endometriosis can also cause a delay in conception in females.

In men, the overall health of the male partner is essential for sperm health. Because sperm are motile cells, any problem in men's health can impact the quality and quantity of the sperm. Other contributing factors include Obesity, smoking/alcohol, uncontrolled diabetes, exposure to heat like traffic police, welders etc.

How Can Physiotherapists Help To Optimize Conception?

Please educate yourself about the conception, the process and the science behind it. Then, a physiotherapist can help you understand the reproductive organs, menstrual cycle and hormones.

A physiotherapist can also help you improve general health and wellbeing with regular exercises, relaxation and meditation. For example, everyday activities help improve hormonal imbalance, sleeping patterns and weight loss. In addition, relaxation and meditation will help to release stress and anxiety.

All these exercises, relaxation and education will help you understand your body, optimize your overall health and increase your chances of conception.

How Does A Physiotherapist Treat Infertility?

Firstly, they assess and address the couple's general health. For example, lifestyle modification is the most critical advice if the couple is obese or has an unhealthy lifestyle. Then, we moved to assess the couple further to give more specific treatment according to their problems. However, we have no fixed rehab protocol because every couple is different.

Some physiotherapists specialize in infertility to help couples optimize their chances of conception. There are some medical reasons, some mechanical reasons and some emotional reasons as well. If any adhesions or blockages are there in your ovaries, uterus and fallopian tubes, a physiotherapist can help you break the adhesions and blockages with the help of visceral mobilization.

A physiotherapist will not only work on the uterus, fallopian tubes or ovary. They will work on the surrounding tissues as well. For example, your diaphragm, pelvic floor muscles, kidneys, and everything restrict the normal movement and health of the uterine cavity.

Regular Physiotherapy treatment can help you optimize natural and assisted reproductive conception. In addition, physiotherapists can help you plan a customized fertility exercise regime, PCOD & PCOS exercise regime and weight reduction regime.

With proper assessment, fertility exercises, manual therapy, visceral mobilization and a holistic approach, a physiotherapist can help a couple in their infertility journey to conception.

Take the first step, and meet a physiotherapist at least once to start this journey of conception.

