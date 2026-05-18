Can heat exposure affect fertility? Doctor warns rising temperatures may harm sperm, ovulation and pregnancy chances

Rising heat exposure may quietly affect fertility in men and women. Doctor explains how high temperatures can impact sperm, ovulation and pregnancy chances.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Updated : May 18, 2026 4:56 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Apurva Satish Amarnath

Heat exposure (Image AI Generated)

When people think about fertility risks, they mostly consider smoking, alcohol, obesity, stress, or delayed parenthood. Almost nobody really talks about heat. Yet, research is hinting that long-term contact with high temperatures may, kind of quietly, undermine reproductive health in men and women alike.

And, as climate change stirs up heat waves worldwide, and city life keeps people sitting in prolonged warmth during long commutes, in rooms with weak ventilation, with laptops right on laps, in saunas, after hot baths, inside industrial spaces, or even under tight clothing, fertility experts are starting to pay attention to temperature as an overlooked habit factor.

The worry is not only for severe locations anymore. Regular, everyday heat exposure might already be enough to shift hormonal balance, affect sperm quality, disturb ovulation, and potentially influence results from assisted reproduction too.

Why heat matters for male fertility?

According to Dr Apurva Satish Amarnath, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Kammanahalli, Bengaluru, "The male reproductive system is biologically tuned to work just a bit under the core body temperature, so not really at the same level all the time. This helps explain why the testes sit outside the body. When scrotal temperature even climbs slightly, it can mess with sperm production, their motility, and even DNA integrity. A few studies, looked at for years now, suggest that long-term heat exposure is associated with worse semen quality and a lower ability to fertilize."

More recent research has also connected heat waves and higher surrounding temperatures with drops in sperm count, plus reduced sperm movement. Occupational exposure plays a hugely important role. Men who work in kitchens, factories, foundries, transportation roles, or just outdoors, who are often dealing with ongoing heat stress are very much in the scope of developing infertility issues.

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Heat matters for male fertility

How heat may affect ovulation and egg quality?

People have been talking about heat and fertility mostly with men in mind, but new evidence kind of hints that women can get reproductive impacts too, from long-term heat exposure. Some studies show that really hot conditions may throw off the hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian axis, this hormonal system that normally keeps ovulation and menstrual cycles on track. In other words, when temperatures climb, researchers have seen links with irregular cycles, changes in follicle development, and trouble with ovulation, even if it's not always obvious right away.

Also, heat exposure might affect egg quality, not just directly, but by pushing inflammation up and increasing oxidative stress. A few newer IVF related investigations suggest that the surrounding temperature during specific stages of egg and sperm maturation could shape reproductive results, for example pregnancy rates and overall cycle success.

Climate change and fertility concerns

What makes this issue more urgent is the broader climate reality, heat waves are getting longer, more frequent and more intense in many places worldwide, also in India. Fertility specialists are increasingly saying that reproductive health might become one of the hidden casualties of climate change, in a kind of quiet way.

A recent review looking at fertility and climate stressors showed how higher temperatures, paired with environmental toxins, can add together to worsen fertility trends globally.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Individuals facing fertility concerns or reproductive health issues should consult a qualified fertility specialist or healthcare professional for personalized guidance.