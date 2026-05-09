Can fertility really be measured by ovarian reserve tests? Experts explain

Experts say ovarian reserve tests can estimate egg quantity but they do not reliably predict fertility, pregnancy chances or a woman's reproductive future.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 9, 2026 1:58 PM IST

Ovarian reserve tests and fertility. (Image: AI Generated)

Ovarian reserve testing (ORT) is becoming more and more popular as women seek to understand their fertility potential better but experts are now calling for caution as these tests may not give a complete picture. To and may cause women to worry or be reassured unnecessarily. According to Medscape a discussion in the field of reproductive health indicates that ovarian reserve tests are valuable tools when planning fertility treatments but they may not be the case to determine women's natural fertility.

Ovarian reserve testing: What is it?

Ovarian reserve indicates the quantity of eggs that a woman has left in her ovaries. Healthcare professionals sometimes perform ORT to estimate how many eggs a woman may carry as she gets older. The most popular ORT available include blood tests for Anti-M llerian Hormone (AMH), Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH) and Antral Follicle Count (AFC) via ultrasound scans.

These tests are typical for fertility check-ups or before assisted reproductive methods like IVF but researchers note that these tests primarily assess how many eggs are present and not whether they are of good quality which is an important factor in both pregnancy and conception.

What are Ovarian Reserve Tests? (Image: AI Generated)

How experts explain why these tests can be misleading

Ovarian reserve markers can be useful in helping to determine how well the ovaries might respond to fertility treatment but are not accurate alone when used without age, according to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM). Another study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found that the ovarian reserve tests were not a good indicator of the short term likelihood of conception for women who have never had any problems with fertility.

Talking about the findings Dr. Anne Steiner, M.D., first author of the 2017 study 'Ovarian reserve tests fail to predict fertility' said, "Our study suggests that younger women with biomarker levels indicating lower ovarian reserve should not become anxious that they won't be able to have a baby."

You may like to read

Experts also caution about the potential for confusion that direct to consumer fertility testing kits can cause particularly without medical advice. A normal test result can lead to false reassurance and an abnormal test can result in unnecessary emotional distress or anxiety.

Researchers still reiterate that age is the true determinant of fertility potential as ovarian reserve testing can be used to identify women who are likely to have poor IVF ovarian stimulation results but it can't accurately predict when menopause will occur or the actual probability of pregnancy. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) also say that women should not be denied fertility treatment based on poor ovarian reserve test results such as low AMH or high FSH.

When is it useful to use these tests?

Ovarian reserve tests are still significant tests in reproductive medicine despite their limitations. They can also assist physicians in tailoring fertility treatments by creating adjustments to the dosage of medications during IVF and determining if women are more likely to have low ovarian reserve such as those with cancer or specific genetic conditions. Experts warned that women should approach the results with caution and should always speak with a fertility specialist rather than take the information on their own or based on the fertility score which they can access online or from a home test kit.

This content is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. Consult a qualified fertility specialist or healthcare provider for a personalized evaluation and guidance.

Add The Health Site as a Preferred Source