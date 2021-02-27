Can emergency contraception pills help you prevent unplanned pregnancies? How many times can a person use it? These questions are increasingly becoming common these days. Why? well, all thanks to the busy lifestyle that we all are living. The sudden rise in stress, sleep deprivation, and other everyday changes that happened during the lockdown. Also Read - First ever pregnancy app approved by FDA

What Is An Emergency Contraception?

To start with the basic one, an emergency contraception pill is a kind of birth control pill. A woman when gets involved in unprotected sexual intercourse and is not ready yet to conceive a child generally takes a contraception pill.

Are There Any Types Of Contraception Pills?

Yes, there are two types of contraception pills: Pill form Popularly known as plan B or morning-after pill (available with trade name I pill, Unwanted 72 , smart 72), pills containing Levonorgestrel are to be taken within 72 hrs of unprotected intercourse;* IUD: Multiload or intrauterine contraception devices are more effective than pills in preventing pregnancy in these situations. They can be used up to 120 hrs or 5 days.

There are three different methods of emergency contraception. One is known as ECPs that contain LNG, the second one is an oral contraception pill and the third one is a copper-bearing intrauterine device – which is also known as copper-T.

Now, when it comes to ECP, one of the most common questions that are being asked is whether or not it can be used as a regular method of birth control. The answer is ‘NO’. This is an emergency solution and should not be considered a permanent one. Taking these pills can have serious side effects on your hormones which can turn fatal. We will discuss this in the next question.

Beware! Regular Intake Of Emergency Contraception Pills Can Have Severe Side Effects

What are the side effects of emergency contraception pills? These pills are for emergency use and should not be used for too long. Some of the serious side effects of these pills may include:

Teenagers Should Never Take These Pills

Emergency contraception pills are for women who are above 25. If teenagers start taking these pills then they may permanently damage their developing reproductive system which can lead to several health complications.

These Pills Can Disturb Your Menstrual Cycle

Contraception pills can wreak havoc on your menstrual cycle. You may notice a change in the dates and also it leads to unhealthy menstruation.

Other side effects of emergency contraception may include severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, etc.

There is one very common query that is being asked frequently is can someone use emergency contraception be used as an abortion pill? NO.

“Emergency oral contraception is used to prevent a pregnancy, not end one,” Pradeepkumar Sandipan Jadhavar, Gynecologist/Obstetrician said.

What Is The Time Frame To Use Emergency Contraception?

According to the experts, one can prevent unplanned pregnancy if the contraception pill is being used – Pill form — within 72 hours and IUD — within 120 hours.

Now, What Is The Efficacy Of Emergency Contraception?

Various studies over the years have proven that these ECPs with LNG had a pregnancy rate of 1.2% to 2.1%.

Stressing on the fact that emergency contraception doesn’t really affect your fertility, Pradeepkumar Sandipan Jadhavar said, “Drugs used for emergency contraception do not harm future fertility. There is no delay in the return to fertility after taking ECPs.”

Important Note: ECPs are always an option when you are not ready to conceive. However, it is equally important and an extremely safe means to talk to your doctor before getting into a regular practice of ECPs consumption.

(With inputs from IANS)