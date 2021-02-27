Can emergency contraception pills help you prevent unplanned pregnancies? How many times can a person use it? These questions are increasingly becoming common these days. Why? well all thanks to the busy lifestyle that we all are living. The sudden rise in stress sleep deprivation and other everyday changes that happened during the lockdown. What Is An Emergency Contraception? To start with the basic one an emergency contraception pill is a kind of birth control pill. A woman when gets involved in unprotected sexual intercourse and is not ready yet to conceive a child generally takes a contraception pill. Are