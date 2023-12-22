Can A Woman's Waist Size Impact Her Fertility? Here's What A Study Found

It was found in the study that women with the largest waist sizes were more likely to suffer from infertility issues, than women with the smallest. Conditions like hypertension and diabetes were common among infertile women.

Infertility in women may be a result of many issues, but a recent study found that the size of the waist may be a factor. Infertility is the medical condition in which pregnancy cannot be achieved through regular, unprotected sexual intercourse after attempting for a year or longer. A serious medical concern, it affects around 8-12 per cent of childbearing couples globally.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), estimates suggest that approximately one in every six people of reproductive age worldwide experiences infertility in their lifetime. It can be of two types: primary or secondary. In primary infertility, pregnancy has never been achieved, and in secondary infertility, at least one prior pregnancy has been achieved.

For the study -- that appeared in PLOS One -- a team in China examined more than 3,000 women of reproductive age. It was found that the chances of getting pregnant declined as the waist size increased, independent of a woman's body mass index (BMI). In fact, for every 1 cm increase in the waist circumference, the risk of infertility also increased by 3 per cent.

The cross-sectional study included 3,239 female participants between the age group of 18 to 45 years, from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). Of these women, 327 or 11.1 per cent were infertile. Women with the largest waist sizes were more than two-and-a-half times more likely to suffer from infertility issues, than women with the smallest.

It was also found that conditions like hypertension and diabetes were common among the infertile women, who had a higher waist circumference than fertile ones (102.8 cm vs 93.7 cm) and higher BMI (32.0 vs 28.7). These participants were also "older, had better education, and were more likely to have a regular partner".

Researchers, however, concluded that moderate physical activity can help lower the risk of infertility associated with obesity.

