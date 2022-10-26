Can A Pregnant Woman's Poor Mental Health Impact Her Unborn Child?

A healthy mother will result in a healthy baby, that is how the saying goes. But, more often than not people tend to focus only on the physical health aspects of the mother and completely ignore their mental health. Several researches have proven the fact that if an unborn child is exposed to trauma, stress, depression, it can have irreversible impacts on their mental health as well. Some of these impacts might not be visible to the naked eye right after they are born but it can manifest itself later as the child grows up. A healthy growth and overall development of a baby includes taking care of the mothers mental health and her surroundings.

For years, it has been the mental health of women post-pregnancy has been focused on. And while postpartum depression and the baby blues need to be addressed, the mental state of soon-to-be mothers needs to be focused on as part of prenatal health. This is because not only are women affected by the mental health issues they have, their babies in utero are too, something that should make mental health a priority for healthcare providers to focus on during and after pregnancy. Not only for the outcomes of pregnant women but the futures of their babies as well.

5 WAYS A MOTHERS MENTAL HEALTH CAN IMPACT HER BABY'S DEVELOPMENT

Higher Levels Of Cortisol

High level of stress leads to a spike in the cortisol level in the body. Women who are more frequently stressed have a higher levels of cortisol in their bodies compared to women who are not stressed. During pregnancy, everything that a woman experiences or does affects her unborn child. The spike in cortisol level also is passed along to her child because of which the child could face a higher risk of mental health issues and emotional issues later in their future.

Brain Structures Can Get Altered.

When a mother is stressed, the unborn baby can also feel the same thing. If the baby is exposed to this kind of stress of a long period of times everyday, there is a very high risk of their brain structures getting altered. This can cause various personality problems later when they grow up and they might also suffer from chronic mental disorders.

Motor Development Can Get Affected

A baby's motor development gets severely impacted due to stress, depression and anxiety. As per the National Library of Medicine, women suffering from depression or other major mental health problems even before they got pregnant could give birth to babies who have trouble with motor development. There learning abilities might be delayed compared to other children.

Lower Tolerance For Stress

Every woman experiences mood swings during their pregnancy period because of which they might feel stressed or anxious sometimes. This occasional stress could help babies deal with it better when they are full grown. But, doctors have warned that there is a difference between stress due to mood swings and chronic stress. If a baby is constantly exposed to tremendous stress through her mother, they might develop a much lower tolerance for stress than their peers whose mothers did not share the same levels of stress during pregnancy.

High Risk Of Depression

A depressed mother can never give birth to a completely healthy baby. Moreover, being born into such an environment is very unhealthy for a child. Children who have been exposed to such feelings and mental health issues might also develop the same problems in the future. They will have a very high risk of developing depression, stress and anxiety.