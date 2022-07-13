Breech Presentation: Types, Diagnosis And Physiotherapy Management

Breech Presentation: Can we flip it? Explains Physiotherapist Shazia Shadab

Are you experiencing motherhood for the first time? A mixed feeling of joy and anxiety to nurture the new life at its best. Here's a breakdown of everything that you should know about breech presentation. It is recognised by fetal ultrasound at the end of pregnancy. However, Shazia Shadab, Lead Physiotherapist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Jayanagar (Bengaluru), explains that it has significant implications in delivery, primarily if it occurs at term (>37 weeks).

TYPES

There are three types depending on the position of the legs.

COMPLETE (FLEXED) BREECH: Both legs are flexed at the hip and knees (fetus appears to be sitting crossed-legged). FRANK (EXTENDED) BREECH: Both legs are bent at the hip and extended at the knee. FOOTLING BREECH: One or both legs are raised at the hip so that the foot is the presenting part.

CLINICAL FEATURES

Breech presentation is usually identified on clinical examination. However, in around 20% of cases, breech presentation is not diagnosed until labour. This can show symptoms of fetal pain such as meconium-stained liquor. On vaginal assessment, the foot or sacrum may be felt via the cervical opening.

DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS

There are two primary differential diagnoses:

OBLIQUE LIE: The fetus is placed transversely in the uterus with the buttocks or heads in one iliac fossa. UNSTABLE LIE: This is where the fetus's presentation changes daily (can include a breech presentation.). An uneven lie is more likely if there is known polyhydramnios or multiparous.

PHYSIOTHERAPY MANAGEMENT

Assessment of the type of the breech presentation: According to the physiotherapist's supervision, the following exercises can be prescribed depending upon the presentation.

BREECH TILT

It is the most common exercise. It helps the baby to tuck their chin (flexion) which is the first step in flipping over.

METHOD:

Elevate your hip between 9 and 12 inches above your head. The easiest way is to lie on the ground and prop your hip up with pillows. Alternatively, use a broad plank of wood and prop up against a bed or couch, lie on the comprehensive with your head at the base. Do this three times a day for 10 to 15 minutes on an empty stomach and when the baby is active. Try to relax and breathe and avoid tensing abdominal muscles.