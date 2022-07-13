Are you experiencing motherhood for the first time? A mixed feeling of joy and anxiety to nurture the new life at its best. Here's a breakdown of everything that you should know about breech presentation. It is recognised by fetal ultrasound at the end of pregnancy. However, Shazia Shadab, Lead Physiotherapist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Jayanagar (Bengaluru), explains that it has significant implications in delivery, primarily if it occurs at term (>37 weeks).
COMPLETE (FLEXED) BREECH: Both legs are flexed at the hip and knees (fetus appears to be sitting crossed-legged).
FRANK (EXTENDED) BREECH: Both legs are bent at the hip and extended at the knee.
FOOTLING BREECH: One or both legs are raised at the hip so that the foot is the presenting part.
CLINICAL FEATURES
Breech presentation is usually identified on clinical examination. However, in around 20% of cases, breech presentation is not diagnosed until labour. This can show symptoms of fetal pain such as meconium-stained liquor. On vaginal assessment, the foot or sacrum may be felt via the cervical opening.