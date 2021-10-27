Breech Pregnancy: What Does It Mean If The Baby Is Breech?

Breech Baby

Some breech babies can be safely delivered vaginally, but most are delivered via C-section.

When babies are in the head-first position at the starting of pregnancy, or when the baby is in feet-first position, then, this is called breech baby or breech birth. There are three types of breech pregnancies based on how the baby is positioned in the uterus: frank, complete, and footling breech. In most cases of breech pregnancies, the new-born baby is positioned with its bottom toward the birth canal rather than the head. Early in pregnancy, babies can be breech. By the time they are delivered, most of them have turned on their own to be headfirst. Your doctor will be able to tell if your baby is breech as you get closer to your due date. They can perform a physical examination, an ultrasound, or both.

Babies are more likely to be breech if the following conditions exist:

They are premature or early.

They are the result of multiple births (two or more babies).

There is an unusually high level of amniotic fluid.

The mother's uterus is unusually shaped.

Methods to turn a breech baby

There are numerous methods to turn a breech baby head down. Some of them are as follows.

External cephalic form (ECV)

ECV is one method for turning a baby from breech to head down while it is still in the uterus. The doctor applies pressure to your stomach in order to turn the baby from the outside. They sometimes use ultrasound as well.

ECV is typically performed in a hospital near the end of a pregnancy, around 37 weeks. An ultrasound will be performed prior to the procedure to confirm that your baby is breech. They will also check your baby's heart rate to ensure it is normal. Your doctor may prescribe medication to relax the muscles in your uterus. This can help to reduce discomfort and increase the likelihood of success when turning your baby. The medication can be administered as a shot or through a vein (IV). It is completely risk-free for your baby.

The risks of ECV are minor, but they include:

Early labour.

Membrane rupture

Minor blood loss, either for the baby or for the mother.

Fetal distress generally requires a C-section.

Natural methods

Some people try natural methods to turn their baby. Exercise positions, certain stimulants, and alternative medicine are examples of these methods. They may be beneficial, but there is no scientific evidence that they are effective.

Breech tilt, also known as pelvic tilt, is achieved by lying on the floor with your legs bent and your feet flat on the ground. Raise your hips and pelvis to form a bridge. Maintain the tilt for 10 to 20 minutes. It may be easier if you do it when your baby is actively moving in your uterus.

Sounds may be appealing to your baby. To encourage your uterus to turn, place headphones or a speaker at the bottom of your uterus.

Temperature: Your baby, like music, may respond to temperature. Try putting something cold on the top of your stomach, near your baby's head. Then, at the bottom of your stomach, place something warm (but not hot).

Inversion: There are a few moves you can do to turn the baby using gravity. They aid in the relaxation of your pelvic muscles and uterus. One option is to rest for 10 to 15 minutes in the child's pose. Another option is to rock back and forth on your hands and knees. You can also promote activity by making circles with your pelvis.

Takeaway

It is not always possible to turn your breech baby. Some breech babies can be safely delivered vaginally, but most are delivered via C-section. The risks of a C-section include bleeding and infection.

Other risks can arise when breech babies are born vaginally. These are some examples:

An injury that occurs during or after childbirth.

An injury in which the baby's hip socket and thigh bone separate.

Any issue with the umbilical cord during delivery, for example, the umbilical cord can be flattened due to a lack of oxygen, which can result in nerve and brain damage.

The article is contributed by Dr. Nagaveni. R, Gynaecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon (Obs & Gyn), and Infertility Specialist at Motherhood Hospital, HRBR Layout, Bangalore.

