Breech –Baby Position: What Happens When Baby Is Not In Head-First Position

If the baby still continues to remain in the breech position, then you might be offered the option of a planned caesarean birth or a vaginal breech birth

If the baby continues to be in breech position at around 36 weeks of gestation, then it could lead to some complications for both the mother and the child

As the baby grows older in the womb, it begins to twist and turn. This movement is more towards the end of the pregnancy. In most cases, baby's head is pointed towards the birth canal. However, that might not always happen that way. Sometimes the baby might have its feet or buttocks against the cervix and in this condition, the baby might be said to be in breech position.

If the baby continues to be in breech position at around 36 weeks of gestation, then it could lead to some complications for both the mother and the child. Usually the baby turns head-down to get into the head-down position before 35 weeks. However, as the baby becomes bigger in size with advancing stages, it might find it harder to change positions due to lack of room.

Why some babies might be in this position?

With breech position, there is a certain risk of baby getting stuck in the birth canal and might even suffocate them. The exact cause of the situation is still unknown to experts but there are some risk factors. There are some reasons why the baby might align in a wrong position-

Multiple pregnancies History of giving premature births Too much or too little amniotic fluid in the uterus Abnormalities of uterus Fibroids in the uterus Complications with placenta

Breech position and mode of delivery

The most pertinent question in breech baby situation is the mode of delivery that could be opted. Breech deliveries might have higher risk of complications than normal vaginal deliveries. When the baby continues to be in breech position, healthcare providers might offer an external cephalic version (ECV) where they might try to turn the baby into head-first position by applying pressure on your abdomen. Around 50 per cent of breech babies can be turned using this method, allowing a normal vaginal birth. If the baby still continues to remain in the breech position, then you might be offered the option of a planned caesarean birth or a vaginal breech birth. Research shows that the former might be comparatively safer than the latter. A vaginal birth must be avoided if your baby is a footling breech which means that its one or both feet are towards the cervix.