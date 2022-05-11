Worried About Breastfeeding? An Expert Provides Tips To Tame Your Fear

Is breastfeeding supposed to be painful? Common questions of new mothers of answered.

Breastfeeding is a natural way of feeding your new-born. It is very common for new mothers to be overwhelmed about feeding the baby for the first time. Doctors recommend mothers breastfeed to their babies for at least the first six months of their life. Although there are various benefits of breastfeeding, it's normal to feel anxious and worried about feeding your baby. It is important you remember how strong your body has been throughout pregnancy; now it's time for you to continue to help the baby grow by feeding them your breast milk.

Let's get to know breastfeeding a little better by answering some common questions of new mothers!

What is Breastfeeding?

Breastfeeding refers to when the baby latches their mouth onto your breast and drinks milk from your body by sucking. Breast milk is made up of colostrum, which is a thick protein-rich liquid that hydrates the baby and protects the new-born from infections.

When should I first breastfeed my baby?

Breastfeeding is likely to begin right after the baby is born. Doctors will encourage you to hug your baby and bond with them through skin-to-skin contact. Once you feel comfortable, get in a relaxing position for you and the baby. After you help the baby latch onto your breast, they should eventually start sucking them. You may feel a slight pull on your breasts when the baby feeds.

Are there any benefits of breastfeeding?

There are various natural benefits of breastfeeding for both the mother and the baby. Since breast milk is extremely nutritious, it protects the baby from infections and severe illnesses. Breastfed babies also have lower risks of suffering from diabetes, obesity, asthma, and ear infections. Moreover, breastfeeding also reduces the risks of sudden infant death syndrome.

The benefits of breastfeeding for new mothers include losing weight faster. It also helps with blood pressure problems and losing pre-pregnancy weight faster. It can also help with type 2 diabetes, and even reduce your breast and ovarian cancer odds.

Will the size of my breast affect breastfeeding?

No, your breast size has no impact on your ability to breastfeed. Contrary to popular belief, the amount of milk that your breast produces depends only on your overall health and your baby's feeding habits.

Is breastfeeding supposed to be painful?

It is not normal for breastfeeding to hurt. Most women complain of the pain while breastfeeding because the baby does not latch onto their breasts properly. It is recommended to consult your healthcare provider or lactation consultant to learn how to hold your baby when you start breastfeeding. You should expect your breasts to feel extremely sensitive, tender, and sore for the first few weeks.

Is it possible to breastfeed after returning to work post maternity break?

Yes, women who wish to continue breastfeeding even after their maternity break can learn to pump the milk with the help of breast pumps. They can store the milk in the refrigerator, and anyone can feed the baby while the mother is at work.

Takeaways

Breastfeeding takes practice, and help is available for new mothers who need it. You can connect with a lactation consultant who can share tips and tricks to help you breastfeed. If you have difficulties with breastfeeding, talking to other moms can also be beneficial. To tame your fear of breastfeeding, you must be well-educated on the topic.

The article is contributed by Dr Santosh Kumar, Consultant - Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bangalore.

