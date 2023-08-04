World Breastfeeding Week: Debunking Myths And Understanding The Dos And Don’ts

As we celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, let us remember that breastfeeding is not just a biological process but a fundamental cornerstone of global health.

The first week of August, i.e., from 1-7 Aug 2023, is globally recognised as World Breastfeeding Week, which aims to spread awareness about the paramount importance of breastfeeding. It serves as a crucial platform to dispel myths surrounding breastfeeding and educate new mothers about the dos and don'ts of this natural, essential practice. Amrita Mitter, Director of Golf View Healthcare & Research Institute, stated, "World Breastfeeding Week is a time to celebrate the marvel of motherhood and the power of breastfeeding. At Golf View Healthcare & Research Institute, we believe in empowering mothers with accurate information while debunking myths and offering a supportive environment to nurture their babies. Breastfeeding is not only about nutrition but also about emotional connection, and it lays the foundation for a healthy and strong bond between a mother and her child."

So, without further ado, let's debunk the common myths related to breastfeeding and understand the dos and don'ts.

Myth 1: Breastfeeding is painful Contrary to popular belief, breastfeeding should not cause significant pain. While some initial discomfort is expected as both the mother and baby are getting used to the process, persistent pain may indicate an incorrect latch or other underlying issues. Seeking professional assistance can help resolve difficulties and ensure a more comfortable breastfeeding experience.

Myth 2: Breastfeeding makes the breasts saggy. It is a common misconception that breastfeeding leads to sagging breasts. In reality, age, genetics, and overall breast health play a more significant role in determining breast firmness. Engaging in regular chest exercises and wearing a supportive bra can help maintain breast elasticity during and after breastfeeding.

Myth 3: Formula feeding is equivalent to breastfeeding: breast milk has a unique composition and immunity-boosting properties. While formula feeding can be a valid alternative in certain situations, it cannot replicate breast milk's essential nutrients, antibodies, and personalised benefits. Whenever possible, exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months is highly recommended.

Let's delve deeper into the dos and don'ts of breastfeeding as shared by expert medical practitioners of Golf View Healthcare & Research Institute, a health & wellness facilitation centre in Kolkata:

The Dos Of Breastfeeding:

New mothers should consult lactation consultants or healthcare professionals to ensure a proper latch and address concerns. Regular skin-to-skin contact promotes bonding and encourages the baby to latch on. A well-balanced diet with plenty of fluids supports milk production and sustains the mother's health. Find a quiet, comfortable space for breastfeeding to promote relaxation and minimise distractions.

The Don'ts Of Breastfeeding:

Supplementing with formula or other foods may interfere with milk supply. Pain during breastfeeding may indicate an incorrect latch or other issues. Seek help to address and resolve the problem promptly. Babies have different feeding patterns. Allow the baby to feed on demand rather than imposing strict feeding schedules. Excessive caffeine and alcohol consumption can pass through breast milk, affecting the baby's sleep and development. Smoking can harm the baby's health and reduce milk production. Creating a smoke-free environment for both the mother and baby is essential.

"The emotional bond formed during breastfeeding fosters a sense of security and comfort, positively impacting the baby's cognitive and emotional development," explains Dr Amlan Choudhury, Paediatrician, Golf View Healthcare & Research Institute.

"Furthermore, breastfeeding benefits mothers as well. It aids in postpartum recovery by helping the uterus contract and reducing the risk of postpartum bleeding. Long-term advantages include a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancer and a lower likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes. As we celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, let us remember that breastfeeding is not just a biological process but a fundamental cornerstone of global health," he added.

