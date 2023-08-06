World Breastfeeding Week: 4 Dangers Of Improper Breastfeeding Hold

World Breastfeeding Week 2023: There are some of the generally used holds shared by grandmothers, but new mothers must learn two or more positions from Lactation Experts while in the hospital. This helps her switch from one place to another during the same feeding or in different sessions. Using other holds helps to:

Drain milk from all sides of her breast, thus avoiding problems like engorgement, blocked duct, mastitis etc.

When a mother gets tired while feeding in a particular position, she can conveniently change to another hold. This gives more flexibility.

Before discussing breastfeeding positions, some helpful suggestions by Rama Mahajan, Lactation Consultant, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chandigarh

Make sure the mother is relaxed and comfortable. If needed, she may drink something. While sitting, her lower back is well supported. She may use pillows or cushions. She must not bend forward to avoid straining her shoulders and back. If sitting in a chair, her feet must be on the floor; use a low chair or give her a small stool to rest her feet. Baby is to be fed on demand; look for hunger cues and start feeding. Change nappy before feeding. Comfort a crying baby and then nurse.

How To Achieve A Good Breastfeeding Hold? Explains Lactation Consultant

Turn baby's whole body towards mother. Baby's head, neck, back and bottom Supported by the mother's arm. Baby's shoulder, hip and ear should be in one straight line; the head should not be twisted. Tummy-to-tummy touch:bring the baby as close as possible Mother should not be able to see her or baby's naval. Nose to nipple: lift baby so that baby's nose is opposite mother's nipple; mother MUST NOT bend forward. Cradle hold: These are essential steps of correct positioning, irrespective of hold.

4 Signs Baby Is Sucking In A Good Position

Baby's mouth is wide open. Baby's chin touching the breast. Lower lip curled outwards. No pain in the mother's nipples while the baby is sucking.

4 Dangers Of Improper Breastfeeding Hold

Mother in pain as nipples become sore, cracked or may bleed. She may dread feeding; unpleasant experience blocks feeding ejecting hormones. Baby receives inadequate milk; mother perceived insufficient lactation, stressed. As the breast is not efficiently emptied, less stimulation leads to less milk production.

Conclusion

Any new mother having trouble properly holding a baby must consult a trained lactation expert even after discharge. Improper positioning causes problems both for the mother and baby. Good hold leads to good latching and is vital to successful breastfeeding.

