World Breastfeeding Week 2023: 6 Tips To Enhance Milk Production

The following guidelines help improve and maintain milk production within a few days.

World Breastfeeding Week 2023: The mother must follow a few tips to increase breast milk production. The following guidelines by Rajiya Galeel Bhasha, Lactation Consultant, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bangalore, Bellandur, help improve and maintain milk production within a few days. Still, it depends on how the mother contributes toward it.

Frequency Of Feeding: Breastfeeding a new baby at least 10 - 12 times a day (initial 15 20 days) can establish and maintain milk production; later, the mother can feed every 2 to 3 hours based on the baby's demand or cluster feeding. But this doesn't mean that more or fewer feedings indicate a problem. The more offering the breast, the more milk production occurs. It operates on demand and supply. Position and attachment(Latching): The most successful vital role of breastfeeding is comfortable positioning and suitable attachment. Make sure the baby is well attached to the breast by maximum areola will go to the baby's mouth, called mouth full of breast. The babies will get the most milk from suitable attachments, which may increase the milk flow. To maintain the milk flow, Mothers need to avoid nipple feeding. Breast massage: Massage the breast by hand, which helps the breast to relax the ducts, for an easy letdown reflex and stimulates the breast to increase milk production. Massaging breasts before, during, and after breastfeeding.

Lactation diet: Foods Considered to be Galactagogues. It boosts the mother's body and maintains the milk supply. Here are some foods considered galactagogues, e.g., whole grains, bottled guard and Spices like cumin, anise, fennel, and turmeric. Hydration of 3-4 litres of liquid is most important to maintain the milk flow. Eat a balanced diet that includes high-protein food. Emotional status: Emotional factors, like anxiety, stress, and embarrassment, can inhibit the let-down reflex and cause it to produce less milk. Family members must support the mother. Sleep or relax when your baby sleeps. Breastfeed and its accessories: Having the baby feed from both breasts at each feeding can help to increase milk production. Hand expression has an excellent effect in emptying milk. Avoid bottles and pacifiers until breastfeeding is well-established. The following accessories stimulate and maintain the flow:

Using breast pumping between feedings can also help you increase milk production, and it stimulates both breasts simultaneously and has been found to have more effect on milk supply.

Using nipple shields and pacifiers with caution.

Using appreciate the size of the flange. A breast flange that is too small or too large can hurt your milk supply.

Using proper size nursing bra and feeding pillow.

