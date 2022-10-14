2’FL HMO: All About Human Milk Oligosaccharides By Dr Ashok Gupta

Dr Ashok Gupta answers all your questions about HMO 2'FL.

Breast milk is the best-suggested origin of nutrition for babies for the first six months. Among various nutrients present, a unique carbohydrate called human milk oligosaccharides has been brought to the limelight due to numerous pieces of research on it. HMOs have been shown to influence immunity, growth and good gut health in young babies. Breast milk is the richest source of HMOs, and most mothers secrete different HMOs. However, studies have found one particular HMO, 2'-Fucosyllactose or 2'-FL, to be the most abundant. Dr Ashok Gupta, Professor and Head Department of Pediatrics In-charge Rare Diseases Division SMS Medical College, Jaipur, shares everything about 'human milk oligosaccharides.

What Are HMOs?

HMOs is an abbreviation for Human milk Oligosaccharides, natural prebiotics in breast milk. Prebiotics are foods that do not get digested and hence reach the gut as it is. When it gets fermented, they act as food for the gut bacteria. To give an idea, HMOs are the third most abundant component in breast milk after lactose and fat. HMOs from breast milk is known to boost the growth of 'good' gut bacteria in the baby's gut. This process is beneficial for the baby.

What Are Human Milk Oligosaccharides Or HMOs Made Of?

HMOs are made of simple sugars such as glucose, galactose, and fucose. They are bound together in a particular chemical bond for which humans don't have the enzymes to break down. Hence, once consumed, the HMOs are not digested in the stomach or the small intestine, reaching the large intestine undigested. Instead, it is here that gut bacteria ferment and break it down.

What Is The Quantity Of HMOs Present Naturally In Human Milk?

Breast milk can have anywhere from 12 to 15 grams of HMO per litre. Mothers' genes, diet and health, delivery time, breastfeeding duration and geographical location are among the factors determining how much HMOs are produced in breast milk.

What Is 2'FL?

2'-FL is an HMO, which stands for 2'-Fucosyllactose (two few-co-Syl-lack-tose). Biologically, more than 1000 types of HMOs are present in breast milk. In addition, every mother secretes a unique set of HMOs based on her genes. However, 2'-FL is the most abundant HMO in breast milk.

You may like to read

Is Human Milk The Only Source Of 2'-FL?

Breast milk is the richest source in the amount and number of HMOs found. However, 2'-FL can now be produced in large quantities using the latest technology.

Are HMOs Like 2'-FL A Fibre?

Like fibre, HMOs do not get digested. So they act like soluble fibre in the body. As a result, the gut bacteria in the infant's body ferment and use these HMOs. Being prebiotic, HMOs also protect the infant by binding to the infection-causing bacteria and getting eliminated.

How Does 2'-FL Help My Baby?

HMOs like 2'-FL have been shown to help boost the number of good gut bacteria and reduce the harmful bacteria in the baby's gut. In addition to these findings, 2'-FL helps support digestive health, fortifies the immune system, protects the baby against infectious illnesses, and helps brain development.

Is Readymade 2'-FL Safe For My Baby?

HMOs are produced using well-researched, pre-approved technology and are generally considered safe (GRAS). These HMOs are identical in structure to those naturally present in breast milk and hence are called 'human identical milk oligosaccharides' or HMOs.

Take Home Message

Babies show a tremendous development in the first few months of their life. They need nourishment to fuel such rapid growth. For this, breastfeeding is the best form of nutrition for babies. HMOs present abundantly in breast milk have been shown to protect the tender baby against a host of infections while ensuring optimal growth and development. Research finds HMOs to help not just with gut health but also boost babies' cognition. Considering the benefits, HMOs are highly beneficial for babies. Mothers must always consult paediatricians to help them choose the best nutrition for their babies.