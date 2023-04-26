This Happens To Your Baby, If You Drink Alcohol While Breastfeeding

Women should refrain from consuming alcohol while breastfeeding.

There is no safe level of alcohol use. New moms! Get to know the consequences of drinking alcohol while breastfeeding.

Drinking too much alcohol has been linked to the development of many serious health problems, including high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, and even cancer. Women who are pregnant are strictly advised to avoid alcohol as it can increase the risk of miscarriage, birth defects, premature birth, low birthweight, and fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS). Drinking alcohol while breastfeeding can also cause harm to your baby.

A study recently published in Frontiers in Neuroscience has suggested that drinking alcohol while breastfeeding may impact your baby's brain and behavioral development.

New moms! Avoid alcohol while breastfeeding

Previously studies have revealed that drinking alcohol during pregnancy can alter the brain and behavioral development of the baby in the womb. Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, conducted a mouse study to determine the consequences of drinking alcohol while breastfeeding. They found early life alcohol exposure through breastmilk associated with long-lasting effects on infants' development.

Young mice that were exposed to alcohol during early development had reduced body and brain weights, as well as decreased brain size.

Kelly Huffman, a psychology professor who led the study, explained that alcohol from breastmilk may weaken the ability of the baby's gut to efficiently extract nutrients, which may reduce their body and brain growth.

In addition, young mice that were exposed to were exposed to ethanol via nursing showed higher risk-taking behavior and abnormal stress regulation and increased hyperactivity during behavioral tests.

Based on their study findings, Huffman has advised women to refrain from consuming alcohol while breastfeeding.

Is there a safe level of alcohol consumption during the breastfeeding period? More research is need to find out, Huffman noted.

No level of alcohol use is safe, says WHO

When it comes to alcohol consumption, there is no safe level, the World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted in a statement published in The Lancet Public Health, January 2023.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified alcohol as a Group 1 carcinogen, along with asbestos, radiation and tobacco. Alcohol is known to increase the risk of developing at least seven types of cancer, including bowel cancer and breast cancer. Available data suggests that even light and moderate alcohol consumption can increase the cancer risk.

In its statement, WHO clarified that so far, no study has identified a threshold at which the carcinogenic effects of alcohol begin to manifest in the human body.

Further, the organization noted that the cancer risk associated with light and moderate drinking may be bigger than the potential benefits associated with these same levels of alcohol consumption on cardiovascular health and type 2 diabetes.

The more you drink, the more harmful it is, the less you drink, the safer it is, stated Dr Carina Ferreira-Borges, Regional Advisor for Alcohol and Illicit Drugs in the WHO Regional Office for Europe.