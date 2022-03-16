Relactation: Yes, You Can Breastfeed Your Adopted Or Surrogate Baby Through Induced Lactation

Adopted a baby? Doctor can help you lactate with medications

When you decide to begin working on relactation, you should be prepared to notice a few changes in your body.

Relactation is when a woman restarts breastfeeding after days, weeks, months, or years of not breastfeeding. This process helps the breasts induce lactation to feed a baby after a gap in breastfeeding. Relactation helps parents who have previously breastfed a biological child and parents who have an adopted child. With a lot of determination, diligence, and hard work, many people have successfully relactated. Every person is different and reacts differently to attempts of relactation. Most women start to see initial results within two weeks of trying relactation. However, some experts believe that it takes approximately the same amount of time to relactate as it has been since you stopped breastfeeding. Therefore, the sooner you start the process after you've stopped nursing your baby, the higher your chances for success.

How can you relactate?

Relactation for women who did not give birth to their baby will begin by teaching the baby to nurse at the breast. In order to prompt hormones to produce milk, the baby will be put to your breast. The more the baby latches onto your breast, the higher the probability is that your body will begin to lactate again. To get your milk flowing and help the baby make it a habit, you will need to nurse the baby at least a dozen times a day for 15-20 minutes each time. Instead of nursing sessions, a breast pump can be used to redevelop your milk supply as the pumping gives a similar feeling to a baby sucking your breast. If you have adopted a baby and never nursed it before, the doctor will prescribe medications to help you lactate.

Some tips for inducing relactation

Even though not all babies will breastfeed weeks or months after weaning, many babies will happily give it a try again. Some tips that you should follow if your baby is willing to breastfeed are:

Allow the baby to suck the breasts whenever they desire to

Make sure your baby is latching onto a good portion of your nipple and sucking effectively.

If your milk supply is still limited, keep offering supplementary milk to the baby so that the little one will continue to grow until your supply has increased.

Comfort nursing is when breastfeeding is used for reasons other than food, such as making the baby go to sleep, helping a crying baby, or purely for the baby's enjoyment. At the initial stage of relactation, it is vital to allow comfort nursing as much as your baby likes.

Spending a lot of time with your baby increases prolactin levels, leading to an increase in your milk supply.

However, here are some tips to induce lactation in situations where the baby does want to breastfeed or breastfeed often:

Frequently pumping your milk will ensure that you stimulate and empty the breasts every 2 to 3 hours.

Having an excellent hospital-grade breast pump will provide maximum effectiveness.

Massaging your breast along with pumping routine will help induce lactation

And also, skin-to-skin contact with baby induces milk production.

When should I visit a doctor?

When you decide to begin working on relactation, you should be prepared to notice a few changes in your body. It will directly affect your menstrual cycle, and the shape of your breast will change too. This can also lead to emotional challenges that you should look out for. It will be helpful to connect with a lactation consultant or doctor who specialises in breastfeeding. The medical professionals will guide you through the process and offer you tips based on your health and breastfeeding history. Staying in touch with your paediatrician to make sure that your baby is healthy and continues to grow is also essential. Relactation may be difficult and time-consuming at times, but it is possible with the proper support, information, and dedication.

The article is contributed by Dr Mamatha V, Consultant Paediatrics & Neonatology, Motherhood Hospitals, Indiranagar, Bangalore.

