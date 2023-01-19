Importance Of Exclusive Breastfeeding To Mom And Child By Gynecologist

What are the main health benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and baby?

Breastfeeding is a wholesome food for newborns. Besides the many health benefits of breastfeeding for the baby, it works wonders for the mothers. Apart from the many nutritional benefits, breastfeeding has physical and emotional benefits for moms and infants. Moreover, it is recommended that babies are exclusively breastfed for at least six months and be introduced to solid foods once they are old enough while continuing with breastfeeding till the age of two or longer. Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj - Gynecologist, Obstetrician and IVF Expert Nurture Clinic explains how breastfeeding helps you and your baby and can help you make the right choices.

Benefits For Baby

Breastfeeding helps to build your baby's immunity and is the perfect nutrition. Further, research suggests it lowers the risk of certain diseases.

Breastfed babies have a lower chance of medical issues, including diarrhoea, vomiting, respiratory infections like whooping cough, pneumonia, ear infections, asthma, and childhood obesity.

Besides, it also protects your baby from orthodontic problems, celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, type 2 disease, and more.

In addition, studies show that breastfed infants tend to have lower hospitalization rates and enjoy better health, resulting in fewer visits to a paediatrician.

Breastfeeding is also a unique and memorable way to feel connected to your baby. It heightens physical and emotional bonding between you and your baby.

Many believe that bonding developed through breastfeeding also helps reduce social and behavioural problems in children and adults.

Benefits For Mom

Besides the many benefits for newborns, breastfeeding also has many health benefits for new moms.

It helps lower your risk for several conditions, including certain cancers like ovarian, breast, endometrial and thyroid cancer, cardiovascular diseases, postpartum depression, osteoporosis, etc. But that's not all; it also aids in quicker recovery from childbirth.

In addition, the hormone oxytocin produced during breastfeeding helps your uterus contract after delivery and return to its standard size. This also helps reduce the amount of vaginal bleeding after delivery.