Congratulations first-time moms on your new arrival! You have been cautious about what you and drink throughout your pregnancy to keep yourself and your little one healthy. That led to a healthy pregnancy and safe delivery. But the journey doesn't end here. New moms need to pay attention to their diet even after delivery, especially if you're breastfeeding your baby.

A nutritious diet can promote the healing process and help you regain strength and energy. If you're breastfeeding, it is essential to eat healthy foods to provide the essential nutrients for the growth of the baby. But certain foods can hamper your baby's development. Here we compiled a list of foods that you should avoid after the delivery.

Foods to Avoid or Limit While Breastfeeding

If your baby seems to be fussy or sleepless after you eat a particular food, avoid or limit the consumption of that food. Below are some foods that can bother some babies.

Garlic

Foods with strong flavors like garlic and chilli peppers may change the taste of your breast milk. While most babies seem to enjoy a variety of breast milk flavors, some may not like the smell and taste of garlic and refuse to feed.

Coffee

Too much caffeine can make your baby irritable and disrupt his sleep. However, it’s okay to have it in moderation, i.e. two or three cups of coffee (300 milligrams of caffeine) spread throughout the day. Take note – some sodas and teas also contain caffeine.

Alcohol

There’s an old wives’ tale that says drinking dark beer increases milk supply. It’s not true. Studies have shown that alcohol actually reduces milk production. As alcohol can make it into your breast milk, it’s best to avoid drinking any alcohol while breastfeeding. It has been proven that alcohol in breast milk can lead to drowsiness, weakness, and unusual weight gain in the baby.

Peanuts

It is very unlikely that your breast milk will trigger an allergic reaction in your baby. But in rare cases, a baby may be allergic to peanuts. If you notice that your baby has allergy symptoms (such as eczema or a rash, runny nose, sneezing, coughing, red and watery eyes, vomiting, or diarrhea), get him/her evaluated by a healthcare provider. Strict avoidance of the allergenic foods in your diet is the best treatment.

Oily & Gassy Foods

New moms should stay away from oily foods that are high in calories and gassy foods that are difficult to digest. The foods that make you gassy won’t affect your baby’s digestion because gas is a local reaction in your GI tract.

Fish With High Mercury Content

Mercury can hamper your baby’s brain development. So, avoid fish like swordfish, shark, king mackerel and tilefish contain a high amount of mercury. But low-mercury fish and seafood are good for breastfeeding moms. Fish is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids that are difficult to find in other foods. Breastfeeding moms are recommended to eat 8 to 12 ounces of low-mercury fish each week.

Cow’s milk and soy

Some babies have a food intolerance to cow’s milk protein or soy protein – the two most common causes of food intolerances in infancy. In such cases, you should avoid any food that has milk, milk products, casein, whey, or sodium caseinate in it.

If your baby is afflicted with soy protein intolerance, stay away from all soy products, such as tofu, tempeh, tamari, soy sauce, soy milk, miso, and edamame.