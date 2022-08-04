Cognitive Benefits Of Breastfeeding: How Breast Milk Promotes Early Brain Development?

The brain experiences fast development during the first three years of life. As a result, a child's brain is susceptible to cognitive development during these early stages. Further, early brain development leads to early literacy. Thus, Dr Gowri Ravi Chinthalapalli, Consultant - Child Development, Aster CMI Hospital, shares that it plays a pivotal role in an individual's learning and success.

Early Brain Development And Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding provides babies with the best nutrition during the first six months of life, helping them prevent illness and boost brain development. It is an ideal food for infants as it contains various nutrients, vitamins, and minerals vital for early child development and enhances healthy brain development.

Similarly, the process protects mothers against deadly illnesses and has many other beneficial effects. For example, a study says it is essential to have Mother-to child touch, and an emotional bond is developed during breastfeeding. This bonding is vital in strengthening a child's sensory and emotional circuitry, which further helps cognitive and social-emotional development.

A child exclusively on breast milk for six months of life will foster better growth and development. Breast milk contains docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which has been considered a fundamental explanation for the neurodevelopmental benefits of breast milk. In addition, it contains significant quantities of cholesterol, an indispensable component of myelin membranes.

Sialic Acid is one of the significant contributors infants get from Breast milk. It is a crucial molecule essential for properly developing gangliosides and hence critical in brain development and function.

Other Benefits Of Breastfeeding For Infants And Mothers Include:

For most babies, the mother's breast milk provides an adequate amount of nutrition

The baby develops antibodies from the mother through breastfeeding. The antibodies will help develop a robust immune system and protect the babies from severe infections Helps mother reduce the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure It promotes [positive mood] and lowers the risk of postpartum depression, which helps with stress reduction Emotionally, breastfeeding boosts the level of soothing hormones, including prolactin and oxytocin. Lowers risk of postpartum bleeding and the risk of urinary tract infections

Conclusion

There is evidence that breastfeeding has benefits which enhance a child's neurodevelopment. Furthermore, it is proven that breastmilk is far more nutritive than formula milk. Mothers should breastfeed exclusively for six months as it is the baby's first vaccine. It is the best vaccine to protect the child from certain diseases and malnutrition.

