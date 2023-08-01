Can Babies Choke On Breastmilk? Tips A Mother Should Know

Oversupply of milk causes restlessness at the breast, coughing, choking, or gulping milk more quickly.

World breastfeeding week 2023: Breastfeeding is important for infants as it allows them to obtain essential nutrients. Moreover, breastfeeding gives chance to the mother to bond and build a strong relationship with the baby. But, some babies tend to choke during breastfeeding owing to breast milk. Here Dr Suresh Birajdar, Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar,tell you how to prevent clogging in your babies.

Congratulations, You Have Become A Proud Mother Now

It is the need of the hour to breastfeed the baby. It is known that breastfeeding is vital for the mother's and the baby's health. It prevents short- and long-term illnesses and diseases in babies. Breastfed infants have a decreased chance of obesity, asthma (SIDS), sudden infant death syndrome and type 1 diabetes. Breast milk is essential in the growth and development of the baby as it is loaded with antibodies. Furthermore, it helps avoid colds, bowel diseases, and gut infections in the little ones. But, sometimes, babies can even choke on breast milk.

What To Do When The Baby Chokes On The Breast Milk?

If the baby gags during breastfeeding, do not get hyper or panic. This is a common occurrence in infants. You must understand that a newborn will have a protective "hyper-gag reflex," which can cause gagging while feeding. Remember that you need to stop the feed on an immediate basis and hold the baby upright with good head and neck support, and the problem will be managed within a few minutes. If the baby keeps choking, stop feeding for a while and pat the back. If the baby is choking on liquids, it will be managed immediately.

The Reasons Behind Choking

Because of too much milk supply, one may choke as the milk comes out faster than your baby can swallow. Oversupply of milk causes restlessness at the breast, coughing, choking, or gulping milk more quickly. The babies can even bite the nipple as an indication to stop the milk flow.

The Last Word

Try to change the feeding position occasionally. You can actually confer with a specialist who will explain the correct feeding positions and techniques so that the baby can benefit from them and may not choke. Make sure to pull the baby off the breast to allow them to catch their breath. You must also understand that expressing milk for one to two minutes before bringing your baby to your breast can help.

