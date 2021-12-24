Breastfeeding Tips: Simple Ayurvedic Steps For Easy Breastfeeding For The New Moms

Breastfeeding helps boost a baby's immune system and also has an excellent result on a mother's health like reducing the risk of allergies, diseases, and various other infections.

Motherhood is a great feeling, but it comes with lots of responsibilities and challenges. Sleepless nights, fatigue, dark circles, motherhood has their own aura. As a new mother, one may also find it challenging to understand the basics of breastfeeding - the most important stage for the little baby's life. It is crucial that the child is breastfed during the first six months of birth. Studies have shown that breast milk provides all the nutrition to the baby and gives them proper nourishment.

As a new mom, one may find herself receiving tons of breastfeeding tips from all nooks and corners. However, some work, some don't. With a plethora of breastfeeding advice and experiences, one may end up feeling more confused than ever. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti to understand simple Ayurvedic Steps For Easy Breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding Benefits

Breastfeeding plays an important role in the growth (both physically and mentally) of the newborn. According to Ayurveda, the most vital aspect for a newborn child or new mother is breastfeeding. It helps boost a baby's immune system and also has an excellent result on a mother's health like reducing the risk of allergies, diseases, and various other infections.

Misconceptions Associated With Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding has various misconceptions but it is extremely important in today's time as it provides the right source of nutrients for babies like calcium, vitamin, protein, and fat. For mothers, it also helps in the loss of post-pregnancy weight and protects them from various health issues.

Do's And Dont's of Breastfeeding

For new mothers who don't have the right expert guidance face challenges like low- milk flow, breast pain, and irritation, hence Ayurveda recommends certain Do's and Don't like:

A balanced and healthy diet post-delivery is extremely important for the mother who is breastfeeding her child.

The diet of the new mom should include fresh fruits and vegetables. One may consider adding green leafy vegetables as salad or soup, moong beans, bajra, and almonds.

Refrain from consuming anything caffeine, spicy, fermented, and sour food.

What All Ayurvedic Herbs Can Be Consumed?

Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti, says that a new mom can try and consume herbs like Shatavari, Fennel seeds, Garlic, Ginger, and Cinnamon for better health.However, she urges new moms to strictly avoid pressing the breast for lactation as it may cause soreness and instead try and have lentil (dal) soup to increase the breast milk for easier feeding.

For strengthening the mother's muscle and overall body, one can try this home remedy recipe of Laddu: Fenugreek powder - 1 tbsp, Ginger powder - cup , Sua(Dill Seeds) - cup, Jaggery cup, Ghee - cup, Fennel seeds - 1 Tbsp. Make this laddu in the size of 1 inch and have one daily in the morning empty stomach.

Try to include any low-impact physical activity in daily routine like Yoga and aerobics for an active lifestyle that will help the mother stay fit.

"Following such simple steps will ease the process of breastfeeding," says Dr. Smita Naram.