Breastfeeding: Nature's Gift Of Love, Bonding And Health

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- MY MONEY
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
World Breastfeeding Week 2023: Nature amazes us in many ways, and breastfeeding/ nursing is one of the ways nature has ensured the survival of the human race. If we look deeply at breastfeeding and breastmilk, we will realize how sophisticatedly evolved that system is! Dr Shacchee Khare Baweja, Paediatrician, Lactation Consultant at BLK MAX Superspeciality Hospital, shares that many decades back, when vaccines were not discovered. Infectious diseases were rampant, and breastfed babies' survival rate was significantly higher than babies who did not get human milk, and that's the reason why privileged people hired wet nurses to feed their babies.
When a woman gets pregnant, her body starts preparing for breastfeeding; her pregnancy hormones start preparing her body to breastfeed through the development of her breast glands and duct system.
The early milk or colostrum starts secreting into the breasts by around 16-20th weeks of pregnancy!
As the foetus grows, the maternal body deposits fat at crucial places to nourish the young one after birth.
Once the baby is born and immediately kept on the mother's body, the baby has a fantastic capability to reach to mother's breast and start suckling (provided the birth is at term and is unmedicated ); it's called breast crawling. Baby starts nursing, which releases oxytocin (the love hormone) in the mother's body, causing the uterus to contract and thus facilitating the delivery of afterbirths.
The miracles of breastfeeding do not stop at any age; they continue till the time baby keeps suckling. The mother's milk is always customised to the baby's unique needs. "Baby spit backwash" is another unique feature of breastfeeding wherein if a baby is suffering from any infection, the baby's saliva, when coming in contact with the mother's breast, relays information about the illness to the breasts, and the breasts then produce customized immunity against that particular infection!
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information