Breastfeeding In Public Places? Keep These 7 Things In Check

How To Breastfeed Your Child While Travelling? 7 Tips By Lactation Consultant

World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Breast milk is one of the essential sources of nutrition when it comes to feeding your newborns in the entire journey of nursing, and the experience of breastfeeding can be different for every mother, depending on the challenges faced. So how can one make their breastfeeding experience better? Well, there are a couple of advice we can give, including preparing yourself with breastfeeding classes, reading and getting information on breastfeeding during antenatal. Another piece of advice we would be is to get practical help from a professional in attaching, positioning and nursing your newborn, along with all the information you need to know. This will help make your breastfeeding experience better with practice.

Most of us know that exclusive breastfeeding is recommended by WHO, which advises feeding only breast milk till six months of age for newborns and complementary feeding after six months. Studies have shown tremendous health benefits of exclusive breastfeeding, and it helps babies build better immune systems. However, the challenge for mothers when following the same is how to feed when travelling. Therefore, in this article, Dr Priya Singh (PT), Lactation Consultant, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, Vashi, discuss some pointers on breastfeeding in public places.

Paying extra attention to your clothes, with my experience, mothers find it too difficult to breastfeed with clothes that are too tight or fitted. We recommend wearing something breathable to give you enough comfort while nursing the baby in public places. Also, there are suitable nursing gowns and dresses that are available that one can look at and invest in, which have an excellent front zip line which allows you to open it without lifting the entire dress in public places, which many women would not be very comfortable practising breastfeeding in.

Planning your outings as much as possible and knowing how long it would take, breastfeeding in public places is always not a very comfortable experience for everyone. If you have quick outings like visiting a nearby bank or just meeting a friend and coming back, if you plan them post your baby's feeding time, you get to breastfeed your baby at home before stepping out, which gives you approximately 2 hours to finish your work and come back. You can consider using breast pumps and storing some milk at home if required.

Understanding your baby's feeding pattern, for example, how frequently your baby demands feeds. This will help you prepare yourself in advance, the baby will not be cranky in a public place, and you will not have to hassle searching for a place. Knowing the approximate time of your baby's feed, you can search for an area and make yourself comfortable before the baby asks or cries exceptionally with hunger.

Investing in maternity bras can be extremely useful, especially when breastfeeding in public places. It has padding that allows you to open and close without removing the bra. Now many women avoid wearing bras, and we often recommend opting for them as they provide outstanding support to your breast and allow you to put a breast pad in case of leaking of milk.

Don't mind carrying a Cover in the bag where ever you go, as a cover you keep an excellent big stole, a scarf which makes you feel comfortable while feeding in public places.

If possible, try to step out with one person who can help you, especially in the initial days of breastfeeding when you are learning and settling down.

Search and enquire for a feeding room/feeding place before your visit or at least before your baby gets hungry.

Breastfeeding in public places can sometimes be challenging but not as difficult if you keep the above checks. We live in a time where a breastfeeding room is available in most places like shopping malls, theatres, museums, offices, hotels, and hospitals, and we as individuals have to talk about it and create more awareness of the requirement for a lactation room in every sector possible to support breastfeeding mothers to be able to nurse their babies at public places.

