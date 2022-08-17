Breastfeeding Can Save A Child From Chronic Diseases And More

Breastfeeding is called the 'first vaccine' for more reasons than one. It can protect your child from developing any chronic diseases like diabetes, heart problems, etc.

Breastfeeding is wholesome nutrition for your baby including premature and very sick newborns. Breast milk is full of disease-fighting immunoglobulins that protect your baby against a host of illnesses such as asthma, pneumonia, ear infections, diarrhoea, and others. Besides, it is very important to breastfeed immediately after birth because the immune systems in newborns are not mature enough to fight off infections, which is why it is also called 'the first vaccine'. Babies who are breastfed in the first hour of life are twenty per cent less likely to die in the first month of life. Moreover, non-breastfed babies are at six times higher risk of death in the first month of life as compared to breastfed babies.

Health Benefits Of Breastmilk For Babies

Let us understand more about the health benefits of breastmilk for babies and how it saves your child from chronic disease. Breastmilk helps protect babies against various short and long-term diseases. Research shows that babies who are not breastfed are at a 20 per cent to more than 200 per cent higher risk of chronic diseases like:

Fights infections

Besides these diseases, they are also less likely to have stomach and ear infections, allergic diseases, interstitial tissue damage, and childhood leukaemia. Breastfeeding in the early stage of life is associated with lower mean serum cholesterol levels in adulthood. The effect is significant and greater than dietary advice or necessary interventions.

Strengthens immunity

Breast milk shares the mother's antibodies with her baby which helps babies develop a strong immune system and protect them from illnesses. It helps to prevent obesity in children as adults. Studies show that breastfeeding for a longer duration may reduce the risk of overweight and obesity by about 12 per cent, helping fight the serious chronic diseases associated with these conditions.

Good for cognitive development

Breastfed babies score higher on cognitive development scores when compared to children who are not breastfed. Moreover, exclusive breastfeeding for six months when compared to four months helps improve motor development in babies. Adolescents and adults who were breastfed as children score 2 to 5 points higher on cognitive development scores than children who were not. Breastfeeding is also associated with greater educational achievement. Exclusive breastfeeding for 6 months improves babies' motor development when compared to 4 months of breastfeeding.

Reduces chronic disease risk

Besides the many benefits of breastmilk in reducing the risk of chronic disease, it also promotes attachment between the mother and the infant. Longer breastfeeding promotes more sensitive maternal responsiveness coupled with the emotional security that follows with attachment. Breastfeeding has a host of benefits for mothers as well, significant being protection against breast and ovarian cancer. Women who do not breastfeed are at a 27% and 4% risk of ovarian and breast cancer respectively. Also, the risk of cardiovascular disease and hypertension is increased if a woman does not breastfeed.

To sum it up, breastfeeding has immense health benefits and is one of the most effective ways to ensure child health. Plus, we cannot ignore the many health benefits for the mother as well. No matter what choice you make, it is the best start you can give to your newborn if you are able. Your healthcare team is the best to guide you to the right methods and choices in your motherhood journey.

(The article is contributed by Ms Sayali Sathe, Lactation Consultant, Jupiter Hospital Pune)

