Breastfeeding After 6 Months: Benefits Of Extended Breastfeeding For Mother And Child

The breastfeeding duration should be based on what works best for the mother and child's needs and comfort.

Extended breastfeeding is referred to as breastfeeding beyond the first six months of a baby's life. It has no specific meaning; with many mothers breastfeeding their infants for up to 2 years or more, the decision to continue breastfeeding is entirely personal. Extended breastfeeding has several benefits for both the mother and the baby, as mentioned below by Dr B.Girija Reddy, Physiotherapy & Lactation Consultant, Apollo Cradle and Children's Hospital, Marathahalli, Bangalore:

Benefits For The Child

Nutritional Content: Breast milk remains a valuable source of nutrition, providing the necessary nutrients and energy for a growing baby even after the first six months. It continues to supply essential antibodies, enzymes, and other bioactive components that support the baby's immune system and overall health. Immune System Support: Breast milk offers immune protection to the child, helping to reduce the risk of infections, allergies, and autoimmune disorders. Brain Development: Breast milk contains essential fatty acids for brain development, cognitive function, and visual acuity. Extended breastfeeding may contribute to continued brain growth and development. Digestive Health: Breast milk is easily digestible and helps support a healthy gut in the baby's digestive system, contributing to better digestion and reduced risk of gastrointestinal issues. Psychological and Emotional Benefits: Extended breastfeeding can provide comfort, emotional security, and bonding between the mother and child. It can also help the child develop a strong sense of trust and attachment. Reduced Risk of Chronic Diseases: Some studies suggest that extended breastfeeding might be associated with a reduced risk of chronic diseases later in life, such as obesity, diabetes, and certain cancers.

Benefits For The Mother

Bonding and Emotional Well-being: Extended breastfeeding allows for continued bonding between the mother and child, providing comfort and emotional closeness. Weight Management: Breastfeeding burns extra calories, aiding postpartum weight loss and helping the mother return to her pre-pregnancy weight. Convenience and Cost Savings: Breast milk is always available at the right temperature and requires no preparation. This can save time and money compared to purchasing formulas. Natural Birth Control (Lactational Amenorrhea Method): Exclusive breastfeeding reduces the chances of ovulation and pregnancy. However, this is not foolproof and requires specific conditions to be met. Postpartum Depression: Some research suggests that extended breastfeeding might be associated with a reduced risk of postpartum depression.

In Conclusion

It is essential to note that while extended breastfeeding offers potential benefits, every mother and child is unique, and individual circumstances vary. The breastfeeding duration should be based on what works best for the mother and child's needs and comfort.

