- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Nursing . Breastfeeding a newborn is a task to start and maintain for a year. So yes we know breastfeeding is not always easy, but it is always worth it. There's so little a newborn can demand, like the warmth of his mother, milk, and just her presence around all the time. Breastfeeding satisfies all three. Breast milk is more easily digestible than instant infant formula and defends your baby against harmful bacteria and viruses. As a result, babies have fewer infections when breastfed for the first six months, without any formula, leading to fewer hospital trips and doctor visits. In addition, Dr Sachin Rohani, an Ayurvedic expert at Lexicon Institute of Hotel Management, says some studies show breastfeeding is linked to higher IQ scores in later childhood.
Yes quality of breastfeeding depends on the mother's diet. The colours of the foods you eat, including naturally occurring pigments in vegetables, herbal supplements, or food dyes added to foods, may cause your milk to turn a different colour. Likewise, the flavours in your diet will be reflected in your milk. So mothers, be cautious while choosing your diet.
Follow us on