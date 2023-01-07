6 Nutrition Tips For Nursing Mothers By Dr Sachin

Breastfeeding, If Appropriately Done, Affects Baby Health Positively

Nursing . Breastfeeding a newborn is a task to start and maintain for a year. So yes we know breastfeeding is not always easy, but it is always worth it. There's so little a newborn can demand, like the warmth of his mother, milk, and just her presence around all the time. Breastfeeding satisfies all three. Breast milk is more easily digestible than instant infant formula and defends your baby against harmful bacteria and viruses. As a result, babies have fewer infections when breastfed for the first six months, without any formula, leading to fewer hospital trips and doctor visits. In addition, Dr Sachin Rohani, an Ayurvedic expert at Lexicon Institute of Hotel Management, says some studies show breastfeeding is linked to higher IQ scores in later childhood.

Breastfeeding Is Also Beneficial For Mothers

The pregnancy weight is one thing that can be reduced while breastfeeding, as breastfeeding helps in burning more calories. It may reduce your risk of osteoporosis, too. After giving birth, breastfeeding releases oxytocin, a hormone that helps the uterus return to its pre-pregnancy size, and may reduce uterine bleeding after childbirth. The newborn mother also benefits from breastfeeding for one to two years. In addition, breastfeeding helps in lowering any risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

Yes quality of breastfeeding depends on the mother's diet. The colours of the foods you eat, including naturally occurring pigments in vegetables, herbal supplements, or food dyes added to foods, may cause your milk to turn a different colour. Likewise, the flavours in your diet will be reflected in your milk. So mothers, be cautious while choosing your diet.

A Food Journal

Note symptoms and your food intake notes will help to understand the problematic foods. The allergy will not cause long-term problems if your baby is not anaemic. You do not need to stop breastfeeding or worry about the same.