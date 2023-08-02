5 Types Of Breastfeeding Holds Explained By Lactation Consultant

A good positioning ensures a good latch, and a good latch helps to remove milk effectively.

World Breastfeeding Week 2023: It is said that breastfeeding is natural and instinctive; yes, it is. But it is a skill like riding a bicycle or swimming. As such, it can be taught, learned and mastered. Two basic breastfeeding skills are positioning - how to hold a baby while feeding, and latching - how the baby takes in the breast. The first skill is to be learnt by the mother and the second by the baby. A good positioning ensures a good latch, and a good latch helps to remove milk effectively. There are many ways to hold a baby for breastfeeding. Each mother and baby may have a different preferred hold at other times. So while in the hospital, try to learn and try various positions.

5 Different Breastfeeding Holds By Rama Mahajan, Lactation Consultant, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chandigarh

Laid back hold: Also known as back lying position, is very comfortable and is recommended right after delivery. The mother is lying on her back, and the baby is placed on her stomach for skin-to-skin; when hungry, the Baby crawls towards the breast, finds the mother's nipple and starts nursing. This is an automatic or natural reflex. This hold is not only for newborns; older babies may feed in this position. The mother may recline on a bed or sofa using pillows or cushions to support her upper body rather than lying flat on her back and placing the baby on her tummy. This hold is also helpful for mothers having forceful letdowns or huge breasts. Cradle hold: this is probably the most popular hold. In this position, the baby's head rests on the mother's elbow on the side mother is breastfeeding. The same arm supports the baby's whole body. Mother cups her breast with another hand, placing her thumb above the areola and fingers below. Cross cradle hold: this position is similar to the cradle hold, but the baby is held in the opposite arm, as the name suggests. The breast is supported by the free hand. Mothers can hold the baby's head more securely and view how the baby is latched, giving them more control. This position is recommended for newborns, premature babies and babies with feeding difficulties. Football hold: Baby is held like a football; tucked under mother's side by her arm, baby's hip is near to mother's hip, mouth at breast and feet towards back. Keep cushions or pillows under the baby's feet. This position suits newborns, premature babies, caesarean deliveries and large-breasted mothers. The double football hold is useful for twins as both babies can be fed simultaneously. The mother is in better control as she can view her nipple and the baby's mouth. Side-lying hold: Mother lies on her side, baby facing her to achieve tummy-to-tummy. The mother's hand on that side is under the pillow, and with other arm guides the baby to the breast. Mother has to use pads under her head. This hold is preferred for night feedings, when tired or right after a normal, caesarean or difficult delivery.

