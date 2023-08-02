5 Types Of Breastfeeding Holds Explained By Lactation Consultant

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
World Breastfeeding Week 2023: It is said that breastfeeding is natural and instinctive; yes, it is. But it is a skill like riding a bicycle or swimming. As such, it can be taught, learned and mastered. Two basic breastfeeding skills are positioning - how to hold a baby while feeding, and latching - how the baby takes in the breast. The first skill is to be learnt by the mother and the second by the baby. A good positioning ensures a good latch, and a good latch helps to remove milk effectively. There are many ways to hold a baby for breastfeeding. Each mother and baby may have a different preferred hold at other times. So while in the hospital, try to learn and try various positions.
5 Different Breastfeeding Holds By Rama Mahajan, Lactation Consultant, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chandigarh
recommended right after delivery. The mother is lying on her back, and the baby is placed on her stomach for skin-to-skin; when hungry, the Baby crawls towards the breast, finds the mother's nipple and starts nursing. This is an automatic or natural reflex. This hold is not only for newborns; older babies may feed in this position. The mother may recline on a bed or sofa using pillows or cushions to support her upper body rather than lying flat on her back and placing the baby on her tummy. This hold is also helpful for mothers having forceful letdowns or huge breasts.
