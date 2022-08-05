5 Different Breastfeeding Holds Explained By Lactation Expert

According to Dr Kavita Singh, you must try different breastfeeding positions to see what works and makes you comfortable.

As new mothers, we all read about the benefits of breastfeeding. We take different classes and ask other people to educate themselves about breastfeeding. Good positioning and hold are critical to a good latch and pain-free breastfeeding session. The comfortable grip will not only help you to achieve a deep latch, but you will also be comfortable sitting for a more extended period if required. There are different serval positions with breastfeeding. The right one is what works for you. So, Dr Kavita Singh, Lactation expert and physiotherapist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, asks you to try different positions to see what works and makes you comfortable.

Cradle Hold

We usually don't recommend it to new moms and newborns. They don't have head control, so they find it difficult to latch on. Newborns need to continue support on their necks during breastfeeding. Once you latch the baby on the breast, this is a good hold. So in this hold, we use the same breast and same hand. Use the c shape hand to hold the breast with the other hand. The head of the baby comes just below the elbow joint, and the forearm and wrist will support the baby's body. The Baby's chest is touching the mother's chest, baby's tummy is touching the mother's.

Side-Lying Position

This position is most comfortable and used primarily at night. It is also a great position if you have pain in your stitches and sitting is not that comfortable for you. In this position, the mother will lie down inside a lying position. You can use a towel roll underneath if the breast is big and saggy. Place the baby next to you, facing each other. Place the baby's head on your arm and support the back of the baby with your forearm. You can also use a towel roll under the neck and pillow to support the back of the baby. To change the side, you can shift the baby to the bed.

Football Hold

As the name suggested, hold the baby in the football position. It would be a great position if you had a c sec because there is no direct pressure on your belly. It is the same position as a cross cradle; the only difference is that the baby is sideways, not in the front. You can use two pillows or turn your feeding pillow sideways to try this position. The baby's bums are held under the armpit, and the forearm and head support the baby's spine with the hand. It's also great if you want to feed your twins simultaneously.

Cross Cradle Hold

New moms usually use it. The head of the baby is well supported in this position. In this position same breast but the opposite hand is used. The mother holds the head of the baby with c shape hold. Hold the head just at the base of the skull to support the crown. The forearm will support the back of the baby. Place the nose on the nipple and wait for the mouth to open. When the baby opens the mouth, gently bring the head to the breast to achieve a deep latch.

Laid Back Hold

This would be an excellent position if you had a c sec or oversupply. Sit in laid back position with your back supported. Turn the face of the baby towards you. Place the chest to chest and tummy to tummy. This position is also used to give the baby KMS or skin-to-skin care.

There are some other breastfeeding positions as well. But these are some basic ones and are primarily used.

