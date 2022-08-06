4 Lesser-Known Benefits Of Breastfeeding By Dr Himani Narula

Dr Himani Narula shares four unknown benefits of breastfeeding

It has been proved that breastfeeding benefits both the mother and her child. While it is a personal preference, physicians often recommend exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of a baby's life. This is because breastfeeding promotes emotional bonding between the mother and the baby and releases naturally soothing hormones like oxytocin and prolactin that stimulate stress reduction and positive feelings in the mother, thereby leading to mothers with good self-esteem and less cranky babies.

In addition, breastfeeding is always associated with better growth and immunity, but it has long-term, sustained and lesser-known benefits on a child's development. For example, research has proven that breastfeeding is associated with improved cognitive development, meaning problem-solving abilities at five years of age.

Dr Himani Narula, Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrician Director & Co-founder of Continua kids, shares four lesser-known benefits of breastfeeding

Breastfed babies are known to perform 1-6 months ahead of non-breast-fed babies as per a research published in Oxford Population health NPEU. Not only their cognitive abilities but also their behavioural problems were found to be lesser.

Children who were breastfed had better educational outcomes at five years of age.

Research has proven that breastfeeding babies have better memory and higher verbal intelligence scores.

Emotionally regulated babies have lesser behavioural problems later in life. Breast-fed babies are known to be healthier and have fewer sickness episodes, helping them develop better.

Exclusive Breastfeeding Till Six Months

The world health organization and the Indian Academy of Pediatrics recommend exclusive breastfeeding till six months and continuation of breastfeeding till two years of age, along with complementary feeds being added at six months. In addition, various longitudinal studies have demonstrated that breastfed babies have 1 to 7 intelligence points higher than non-breast feed. Thus, there is enough reason to promote breastfeeding among lactating mothers.

Conclusion

Breast milk provides a baby with ideal nutrition and supports growth and development; hence, it's their fundamental right and our responsibility. There are lesser known benefits of breastfeeding on child development, but a shred of robust scientific evidence supports the same.

