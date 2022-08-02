Breastfeeding With COVID-19: Five Breastfeeding Tips For Coronavirus Positive Mothers

Have you tested positive for novel coronavirus, but have a baby at home? Here are some tips to safely breastfeed your little one during the course of infection.

World Breastfeeding Week 2022 - A mother not only gives birth to a life, but motherhood also comes with so many other responsibilities. From taking care of the baby's nutrition to timely health check-ups, a mother's role is uncountable. Today, on the second day of the World Breastfeeding Week 2022, let's know how a mother can safely breastfeed her baby even after testing positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 which hit the world in the year 2019, is a deadly virus infection which doesn't really see who it is attacking. Be it an expecting mother, or a newborn child, COVID-19 can infect anyone. In the last few weeks, coronavirus resurgence cases have increased, and with that, the fear that the COVID virus can travel from an infected mother to her newborn is also making people worried. But, is that possible? Can an infected COVID mother, pass the virus to her child?

COVID-19, Pregnancy, Childbirth, and Breastfeeding: Is It Safe?

Breastfeeding is the cornerstone of infant and young child survival. It contains all the required nutrition which is required for the development and maternal health of the newborn. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months of life, followed by continued breastfeeding with appropriate complementary foods for up to 2 years and beyond. However, with the arrival of the COVID-19 infection, there are rising concerns about whether a COVID-19 infected mother can transmit the SARS-CoV-2 virus to their infant or young child through breastfeeding.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be encouraged to initiate or continue to breastfeed. The mother should know that the benefits of breastfeeding a child can outweigh the risk of catching the virus infection and later on the complications that can come with it.

Why Is Breastmilk Important?

Breast milk also contains colostrum which helps to protect the baby from falling sick and also imparts them with immunity. Breastfeeding also enhances the cognitive and sensory development of infants and reduces breast and ovarian cancer risks in mothers. Some of the benefits of breastfeeding include -

Breastmilk is rich in nutrients which no food can ever provide. It provides strong immunity to the baby which helps the newborn fight diseases. Promotes brain health Breastmilk is easily digestible. The baby's digestive system is weak when it is born, feeding breastmilk can thus be good for the newborn. Breastfeeding is also good for mothers.

How To Safely Breastfeed During COVID Infection?

Since it is World Breastfeeding Week, and we are in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, here are some WHO and the National Health Portal (NHP) of India, recommended tips to help a nursing mother safely breastfeed the newborn even if she has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Wear a Mask

Never forget to put on your mask while breastfeeding, if you have tested positive for COVID-19. The COVID virus usually spreads through the air as droplets when people speak, sneeze or cough. Therefore, using the right face mask during breastfeeding is thus vital.

Keep Your Hands Clean

Keeping the hands clean is also important. The WHO recommends that COVID-19-positive mother should always wash their hands with soap before and after breastfeeding their newborns. One can also use alcohol-based sanitisers to keep the hands clean during, before and post breastfeeding.

Keep Tissues With You

Another important thing to keep in mind is keeping adequate tissues at their disposal if they feel like sneezing or coughing. It is important to always keep your hands clean and sanitize.

Monitor The Symptoms

Keeping a track of the symptoms of COVID-19 is also important. A breastfeeding mother who is carrying the deadly virus should know that there are not taking enough care can expose the infant to the COVID-19 virus. WHO recommends a mother to check for these common symptoms -fever higher than 100.4 F, runny nose, lethargy, coughing, vomiting, breathing difficulties are diarrhoea are some of the symptoms.

Get Help

Getting help from a safe and vaccinated caregiver is also important. For those COVID-19-positive mothers who experience the severity of the disease, a caregiver can come to the rescue. But, make sure to only get a caregiver who is fully vaccinated.

