5 Breastfeeding Tips For Preparation Of The Golden Hour

Breastfeeding is the best gift you can give to your baby. Be committed to providing this life-sustaining elixir as long as you can.

Celebrating the bond of love: Becoming a mother is one of the most extraordinary experiences of a woman's life. The moment a child enters one's life, it brings the eternal feeling of bliss, happiness, and lots of responsibilities which the mother loves to bear, breastfeeding being foremost in this. In addition to the emotional benefits it confers, breastfeeding offers a range of benefits for the overall well-being and proper development of the baby in the short and long term. So, finally, with the following tips shared by Ruth Patterson, Chief Lactation Consultant, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru,many expecting new mothers can start preparing their breasts for the Golden Hour.

Enlist Your Partners' Support: Breastfeeding can be easier and can go on for a more extended if there is solid support from the partner, Mom and Mom-in-law. Partner, Mom or Mom-in-law can tag along to the antenatal or breastfeeding sessions, being there for you emotionally, and do whatever he can to try and relieve some of the stress you will be going through during this time. Nursing a child is taxing on the body, As we want all our mothers to breastfeed and feed our baby whenever he is hungry.

Family and Friends: Expecting parents to meet with mothers who are successfully breastfeeding motivates them to breastfeed. Many women face specific difficulties during breastfeeding, and they will be able to shed some light on the area for you and give you tips on coping. As they are also already experienced, they can provide excellent support if you feel like you need any help or even just for someone to talk to.

Consult a lactation consultant: However, if there is anything that may cause you to become concerned that you will not be able to lactate appropriately, you can always get in touch with a lactation consultant. For example, if the mother has inverted nipples, then Lactation experts can explain exercises to be done antenatally.

Attend Classes: Look for breastfeeding education classes. Not just that, but you will meet other expecting mothers there that you can probably relate to and will be able to share the ups and downs of the adventure with.

Discuss it With Your Doctor: If you are concerned about breastfeeding, such as if any of the supplements you take will affect your baby during the nursing period, you can always consult your doctor.

Conclusion

Remember always to have a birth plan in place so that you will be able to get everything you need to do to prepare for your baby done. Unfortunately, most of the time, we don't see this plan. But, you can have one, discuss it with your doctor, and ensure it works for you.

The first hour after birth is called the "golden hour." This period is critical for a newborn baby who spent the past nine months in a controlled environment. The best advice for mothers is never to underestimate the power of skin-to-skin contact with babies.

Stay up-to-date on breastfeeding knowledge, Golden hour feed, WHO recommendations, and Demand feeding. Choose a birthing centre/ Hospital with a Lactation Consultant, so breastfeeding support is readily available. Unlimited skin-to-skin care and breastfeeding opportunities promote optimal maternal and child outcomes.

