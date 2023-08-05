Breastfeeding Awareness Week: 6 Myths of Breastfeeding Busted

On Breastfeeding Awareness Week, Dr. Advait Sharma busted some common misconceptions about breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding has been recognized as a cornerstone of infant growth and development for generations. It is nature's way of providing the ideal nutritional modalities for a child during infancy. Breast milk, specifically tailored to meet the nutritional needs of an infant, contains vital components that support tissue development, easy digestion, and protection against diseases. However, amid the invaluable benefits of breastfeeding, various myths have clouded its perception. Dr. Advait Sharma, Chief Medical Officer at Truworth Wellness debunks these misconceptions and sheds light on the reality of breastfeeding.

Myth 1: Breastfeeding will lead to sagging of the breasts

Reality: The shape and size of breasts are predominantly determined by genetics, and various factors like nutrition and physical activity can play a role. Changes in breast size can occur due to age-related alterations in the body or negligent nutrition. However, breastfeeding itself is not a direct cause of breast sagging.

Myth 2: Mothers suffering from diseases must not breastfeed their child

Reality: In most cases, breastfeeding is not prohibited for mothers with diseases. Even for mothers with conditions like HIV, breastfeeding is possible if they are on the appropriate medication and guidance from healthcare professionals.

Myth 3: Breastfeeding leads to reduced sexual drive

Reality: Scientifically, there is no substantial evidence to support this claim. Hormonal changes post-birth can affect a mother's physiology and sexual drive temporarily. After childbirth, it takes time for the hormones to stabilize, and during this transition, changes in sexual drive may be experienced.

Myth 4: Breastfeeding is painful

Reality: Breastfeeding itself should not be painful. Any discomfort or tenderness experienced during lactation is likely due to issues related to breast tissue or duct development, rather than the child causing the pain. Proper guidance on latching techniques and breastfeeding positions can significantly reduce discomfort.

Myth 5: If the mother becomes pregnant again during the lactation phase, the breast milk is not safe for the child

Reality: There is no scientific evidence to support this myth. Breast milk remains a safe and nutritious option for the child even if the mother becomes pregnant again during the lactation phase.

Myth 6: Giving Formula is the same as breastfeeding

Reality: While formula can provide near-optimal nutrients for the baby's growth, it does not possess the key antibodies present in breast milk. Breast milk offers unique immune protection that formula cannot replicate, making it an invaluable source of immunity for the infant.

Breastfeeding is a precious gift from nature, offering numerous health benefits to both infants and mothers. It is essential to dispel these myths and promote accurate information surrounding breastfeeding. Proper education and awareness are vital to encourage and support mothers in their breastfeeding journey, fostering a healthier and happier future for infants.

