Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Welcome Baby Girl, Name Her 'Devi'

Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Welcome Baby Girl

The couple in their note also announced the name of their daughter - Devi Basu Singh Grover.

'It's a girl' for Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. on Saturday, the couple took to Instagram to inform their fans about the arrival of their little pumpkin. Sharing an image of the newborn's feet on Instagram, the couple wrote: "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine." The couple in their note also announced the name of their daughter - Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Check out the post HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

TRENDING NOW

Couple Announced Pregnancy

In the month of August, the couple took to Instagram and announced their pregnancy. Sharing an image of the couple, the post reads: "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Celebrities Who Welcomed Their First Child This Month

This news comes days after TV actress Debina Banerjee welcomed her second baby. This week, Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also welcomed their first child at a Mumbai hospital. Take a look at their post:

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Care a New Mom Should Take

We always talk about how it is important to keep the newborn healthy and happy. But how much do we give time to think about the health of the mother? Here is a list of things a new mom should get in order to stay healthy and happy throughout her motherhood journey.

Follow a nutritious diet Drink enough fluid to keep the body hydrated Exercise regularly Take care of your sleep cycle Try indulging in meditation, etc.

RECOMMENDED STORIES