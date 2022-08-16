Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Expecting Their 1st Child: 9 Things To Keep In Mind During Pregnancy

Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Expecting Their 1st Child

Basu and Grover said the baby will arrive soon. "Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us..."

Bollywood actor couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together. Taking to social media, the actress announced the good news with a photoshoot. She wrote: "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, ..."

Basu and Grover said the baby will arrive soon. "Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby," they further said.

Things To Keep In Mind During Pregnancy

Pregnancy brings along a bag full of mixed emotions and feelings. Not just the baby, the mother also goes through several changes which get triggered by the hormones. While it is the most wonderful feeling for a woman, this period can be a little risky for both the child and the mother, if proper care is not being taken. Below are 9 tips from doctors to maintain a healthy pregnancy:

Eat Healthy

Make sure to add a lot of healthy foods to your diet when you are expecting a child. Your baby needs nutrients to grow healthy and strong in the womb. Few foods that you can add to your plate: seasonal vegetables and fruits, whole grains, calcium-rich foods and foods that are low in saturated fat.

Keep Your Body Hydrated

It is important to drink plenty of fluid during pregnancy. Remember, that a pregnant woman's body needs a lot of water during this period to keep the baby healthy.

Avoid Certain Foods

Not everything is good for your health and for your baby's health. Here are some foods that you should avoid eating:

Raw or red meats Liver, sushi and uncooked or raw eggs Soft cheeses such as feta and brie Unpasteurized milk

Say No To Alcohol

Avoid drinking alcohol during your pregnancy. It affects your baby's health and stops the right growth of the baby's brain. Drinking alcohol increases the risk of having a baby with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD). FASD can cause abnormal facial features, severe learning disabilities and behavioural issues.

Do Not Smoke

Apart from drinking alcohol, a pregnant woman should also say no to smoking. According to the studies, smoking increases the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), premature birth, miscarriage and other poor outcomes.

Say Bye Bye To Stress

Taking stress during pregnancy is also considered one of the bad things that a mother should never do. Although this period brings along a lot of stress for the mother, a loved one should make sure to not let the expecting mom feel any stress and help her keep calm.

Keep A Track of Your Sleeping Cycle

Giving your body enough amount of sleep during pregnancy is important for the right growth of the child. One should sleep for at least 7 to 8 hours a day. Try to sleep on your left side to improve blood flow.

Exercising Regularly

It is important to not let the body feel lazy or lethargic. Exercising regularly during pregnancy (under a doctor's supervision) is important for the right growth of the unborn child.

Take Your Vitamins Timely

According to the experts, taking a daily prenatal multivitamin during pregnancy can help ensure that the mother is getting the right amount of the key nutrients that she and her baby needs. These include folic acid, iron and calcium.

