Are you expecting a baby soon? you need to get cautious then. Recent research has revealed that light pollution based on a direct measure of skyglow could increase the likelihood of preterm birth. Wondering how you can keep your bay and yourself safe during pregnancy? Keep reading. Preterm birth or premature birth is referred to the birth of a baby that takes place more than three weeks before the baby's estimated due date. In simpler words preterm birth occurs when a mother delivers the baby before the start of the recommended 37th week of pregnancy. Preterm Birth - What Complications