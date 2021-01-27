Are you expecting a baby soon? you need to get cautious then. Recent research has revealed that light pollution, based on a direct measure of skyglow, could increase the likelihood of preterm birth. Wondering how you can keep your bay and yourself safe during pregnancy? Keep reading. Also Read - Thyroid during pregnancy: Expert decodes everything you need to know about the condition

Preterm birth or premature birth is referred to the birth of a baby that takes place more than three weeks before the baby's estimated due date. In simpler words, preterm birth occurs when a mother delivers the baby before the start of the recommended 37th week of pregnancy.

Preterm Birth – What Complications Can Be There?

Premature babies who are born before their mother's due dates often suffer from several health complications and serious medical problems. The baby can have a disproportionately large head, respiratory illnesses, underweight, etc.

You must be now thinking about what can lead to preterm birth. Let’s understand that.

Why Does Preterm Birth Happen?

Premature birth or preterm birth can happen due to various reasons. Some of the most common ones are – severe underlying medical conditions, early induction of labor, infections, and chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, genetic influence, etc.

But, not only the factors within the body, your environment, the air everything can generously contribute to this condition. According to the researchers who conducted a study recently, light pollution can increase the likelihood of preterm birth.

The study examined the fetal health impact of light pollution based on a direct measure of skyglow — an important aspect of light pollution.

What Are The Other Birth Complications?

The research team said that using an empirical regularity discovered in physics called Walker’s Law, they have found several shreds of evidence of the reduced birth weight, shortened gestational length, and preterm births.

“While greater use of artificial light at night (ALAN) is often associated with greater economic prosperity, our study highlights an often neglected health benefit of ‘darkness’,” researcher Muzhe Yang from the Lehigh University in the US was quoted as saying.

Increased Nighttime Brightness Can Lead To Preterm Birth

Speaking to the media, the researchers stated that the likelihood of preterm birth could increase by approximately 1.48 per cent points (or 12.9 per cent) as a result of increased nighttime brightness.

Nighttime brightness is characterized by being able to see only one-fourth to one-third of the stars that are visible in the natural unpolluted night sky.

Yang went on to say that – one possible biological mechanism underlying the findings, based on the existing literature, is light-pollution-induced circadian rhythm disruption.

While essential to modern society, ALAN can disrupt a human body’s circadian rhythm and therefore become a “pollutant”. The societal benefits of ALAN, for example, through increased economic activity, may be offset by ALAN’s negative externalities such as adverse health effects, the authors said.

The contribution of ALAN to the alteration of natural nocturnal lighting levels is often referred to as light pollution. Light pollution is considered a worldwide ongoing problem.

How To Stay Safe From Light Pollution

Compared to air pollution, light pollution can be tackled and managed easily. Here are some tips to ensure you are not a victim of health complications due to light pollution.

1. Avoid blue lights at night. These lights have the power to make you blind.

2. Turn off unnecessary indoor lights whenever it is possible.

3. Let the natural light brighten your house up.

4. Avoid using phones and other electronic gadgets in the dark.

5. Use glow stones to lit up your space.

Small, yet these are the most powerful tools of defeating the effects of light pollution.