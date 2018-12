Your body goes through many changes during pregnancy. These changes can prevent you from getting a good night’s sleep. Some moms-to-be experience frequent urination, heartburn, back pain, shortness of breath, insomnia, but an ever-expanding midsection can make it difficult to sleep in a comfortable position. Furthermore, some sleeping positions may not be as safe for pregnant women and the growing foetus. We brief you about the best sleeping positions and what you should avoid doing. This will surely help your baby and you to stay fit and fine.

Sleep on the side (SOS)

According to experts in the field, if you are pregnant then you should sleep on side. Preferably, on your left side. Sleeping on your left side will help increase the amount of blood and nutrients which reach the placenta and your baby. If you find that you are having problems with back pain, then opt for the “SOS” position, and place a pillow under your abdomen too. In case you experience heartburn while sleeping then try propping your upper body with pillows. Try lying on your side when you may experience shortness of breath.

Propping your bed up

If you are suffering from heartburn then consider having your bed propped up near the head so that it tends to slants downward. Putting a few books under the feet at the head of the bed can be work wonders. This will keep your stomach acids down and may prevent them from going up into your esophagus.

Propping up your upper body

Pregnant women may experience trouble breathing while they are lying down. So, to solve the problem, you can use pillows to prop your upper body up to reduce the amount of pressure that you’re putting on your diaphragm. Doing so can help you to deal with heartburn as well.

Positions to avoid

Sleeping on your back

According to the research published in The Journal of Physiology, a pregnant mother sleeping on her back during late pregnancy may cause problems for the foetus. Hence, it is the biggest no-no since it causes your increasingly heavy abdomen and uterus to press down on the major vein which works to return blood from your lower body to your heart. Women, lying on your back can make you feel lightheaded and dizzy, and interfere with the delivery of blood and nutrients to the placenta and your growing baby. Moreover, it can invite back pain, breathing problem, digestive system problems, low blood pressure, and decreased circulation in you and your baby.

Sleeping on your stomach

During pregnancy, your abdomen undergoes physical changes and makes it difficult for you to lay on your stomach. Thus, sleeping on your stomach will not be a comfortable position for you.