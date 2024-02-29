Be Warned: These Sitting Positions May Harm Your Body During Pregnancy

How you sit during pregnancy matters, as it can help alleviate or cause back pain. (Photo: Freepik)

Maintaining a proper posture not only helps to avoid back and pelvic pain, it can also help the baby to get into a proper birthing position easily.

One is always encouraged to maintain a proper posture while sitting. Slouching, though a comfortable pose to be in, can harm the body in the long run by bending the spine and creating a hump. Similarly, during pregnancy, a woman has to take care of a lot of things pertaining to her health, including the way she sits. According to the Cleveland Clinic, good posture during pregnancy involves training your body to stand, walk, sit and lie in positions where the least strain is placed on your back. Similarly, there are a few postures that must be avoided, otherwise it can lead to unnecessary pressure on the back and the pelvis.

According to obstetrician-gynecologist Dr Shalini Verma, maintaining a proper posture not only helps to avoid back and pelvic pain, it can also help the baby to get into a 'proper birthing position' easily. In a post on Instagram, the doctor shared that in order to keep up with the physiological changes taking place inside the body, it is important to know how to sit properly and which sitting positions to avoid.

Using A Chair Or Stool Without A Backrest

If you're sitting in a chair with no back support, you're actually putting extra pressure on your lower back and pelvic region, which can aggravate sciatica symptoms, warned the doctor.

Sitting In The Same Position For Too Long

When you sit in the same position for a considerable amount of time in pregnancy, it can lead to back pain. If you are sitting on a couch or a recliner, change positions every 10 to 15 minutes.

Crossing Your Legs

Most people like to cross their legs while sitting. But, it is a big no-no during pregnancy. Crossing your legs can lead to discomfort due to swollen joints and poor blood circulation, said the doctor. So, you may have to consciously choose to sit in a different position.

Turning Or Twisting At The Waist

While a good exercise, in pregnancy, it can aggravate sciatica and back pain.

Sitting In A Chair Or Recliner Without Leg Support

When you sit while dangling your legs, you expose yourself to immense lower back and leg pain. If you do not have anything with which to support your leg, simply make sure to place your feet on the ground.

Other Things To Keep In Mind While Sitting

Distribute your body weight equally between both the hips.

When you are at work, adjust the height of your chair and workstation so that you can sit close to your desk.

Make sure to rest your elbows and arms on your chair or desk. Keep your shoulders relaxed.