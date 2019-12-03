According to Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy, life during pregnancy is a cakewalk when she compares it to life after delivery. She admits that, unlike what most people assume, she did not gain too much weight during her pregnancy. This is because she was always moving around and active during that time. But after her delivery, she was too tired to take care of herself. Diet and fitness for herself was not a priority. Feeding and caring for her baby left her with no time for herself. She was all the time exhausted and had to literally give herself a mental shaking to get rid of this descent into self-abuse.

There is no doubt that new moms have a lot to deal with. Taking care of a baby for the first time can be taxing and it can leave you in a state of extreme fatigue. This is the time when you forget to take care of yourself and concentrate solely on the needs of your baby.

But Bollywood actress, Sameera Reddy, says that this is the time when you need to be totally selfish about your own needs. As she says in this video, you are the one who carried your baby in her womb for nine months, you gave birth to her and you are looking after her now. She exhorts all new moms to give themselves time and shares her take care of their diet and fitness. And, no, you don’t have to visit a gym for post-pregnancy fitness. You can do it by running around in the house, walking and doing household work too.

Diet tips for new moms

New moms neglect their diet if somebody is not watching over them. But what they don’t realise is that eating a poor diet will not only affect the growth of the baby, if she is feeding, but it may also be bad for her own health and well-being. So, a healthy diet is a must for all new moms. Eat a lot of green, leafy vegetables, fresh foods and dairy products. Have nuts and seeds and more of fibre. Be sure to add a diverse range of food to your diet so that you get all the essential minerals and vitamins. You must also have adequate amounts of protein as well as carbohydrates. Eat calcium rich foods because this is very importance at this time. Avoid high-fat snacks and junk food. Proper diet and fitness is essential for all new moms.

Fitness tips for pregnant women

At the same time, you must also take care of your fitness by doing some amount of regular exercise. The first thing to do is establish a routine. Even if it is walking up and down the stairs, do this at the same time every day. Know that you don’t have to leave a baby and run to the gym to be fit. Doing housework is also a way of staying fit. Walk around the house, take up yoga, do anything that increase your hart rate. This will help you lose the weight you gained and also get back your strength.