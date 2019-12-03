According to Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy, life during pregnancy is a cakewalk when she compares it to life after delivery. She admits that, unlike what most people assume, she did not gain too much weight during her pregnancy. This is because she was always moving around and active during that time. But after her delivery, she was too tired to take care of herself. Diet and fitness for herself was not a priority. Feeding and caring for her baby left her with no time for herself. She was all the time exhausted and had to literally give herself a mental