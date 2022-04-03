Be Cautious! Use Of Disinfectants By Pregnant Women Can Lead To Asthma, Eczema In Children

Using disinfectants to clean your house when you are pregnant could lead to health complications in your child. Know the effects of excessive disinfectants.

In this age and era, it is crucial to clean your house with a disinfectant to keep germs and diseases at bay. In most cases, cleaning helps remove most virus particles from the surface, but some people use disinfectants to clean their houses. While it can help get rid of the viruses on the floor, it might not be such a good idea for pregnant women as per the results of the study.

According to a study published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine, the use of excessive disinfectant by pregnant women may be a risk factor for asthma and eczema in their offspring.

According to the study, the use of disinfectants has increased after the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in hospitals and other medical institutions, where employees have been reported to develop asthma and dermatitis. Few studies have also looked at the impact of disinfectant use during pregnancy on the development of the allergic problem in children.

For the study, the researchers looked at data from 78 915 mother-child pairs who took part in the Japan Environment and Children's Study to see if mothers' exposure to disinfectants at work was linked to an increased chance of their children being diagnosed with allergy disorders when they were three years old. When compared to children whose moms never used disinfectants, the risks of getting asthma or eczema were considerably higher if their mothers used disinfectants one to six times a week.

Exposure to disinfectants in pregnant women increased the odds of developing asthma in children by 26 per cent and eczema by 29 per cent. According to the researchers of the study, exposure to disinfectants during pregnancy has an effect on allergies in children regardless of whether the mother returns to work when the child is one year old and suggests that exposure during pregnancy alone has an effect.

They found that disinfectants could lead to microbiome-meditated problems that can affect the mother's gut and skin microflora, which in turn can affect the child. Prenatal exposure to chemical compounds present in the disinfectants can affect the immune response of the fetus. Even exposure to chemicals after giving birth can cause health problems in children if they inhale or touch the disinfectant's molecules on their mother's skin.

You may like to read

How Does Asthma Affect Children?

Childhood asthma is similar to asthma in adults, although children's symptoms are often different. When your child has asthma, their lungs and airways can easily get inflamed from a cold or exposure to pollen. Your child's symptoms may make it difficult for him or her to complete normal activities or sleep.

Although there is no cure for asthma in children, you can cooperate with their doctor to treat it and protect their developing lungs.

Signs of childhood asthma

Some of the common signs and symptoms of asthma in children include:

Constant cough

Coughing fits that occur frequently, particularly during play or exercise, at night, in cold weather, or when laughing or weeping

Cough that worsens because of a viral illness

Getting out of breath while playing with less intensity

Refusing to participate in sports or social activities

Coughing or breathing problems interrupting sleep

Breathing quickly

Tightness or pain in the chest

Wheezing is a whistling sound that occurs as you breathe in or out

Chest retractions

Breathing problems

Muscles in the neck and chest are tense

Feeling weak

Grunting while eating or having difficulty eating

Eczema In Children

Studies have shown that at least 10 children develop eczema, which is a skin problem that leads to dry, red, itchy skin. Children suffering from eczema have more sensitive skin than adults, but rashes may differ from one child to another. Eczema generally begins on the scalp and face in newborns. On the cheeks, forehead, and around the mouth, red, dry rashes may appear. Eczema rarely manifests itself in the diaper area. In young children, eczema rash appears in the elbow creases, on the backs of the knees, on the neck, and around the eyes.

(with inputs from agencies)