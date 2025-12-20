Ovulation Test: 5 Signs That Tell You When You’re Most Fertile

Ovulation is a phase that occurs in the cycle of menstruation, when the ovary releases an egg called an ovum. It is an important phase that helps prepare your uterus to get pregnant. Researchers explain that once an egg leaves your ovary, it travels down your fallopian tube, where it waits to be fertilised by sperm. On average, this happens on day 14 of 28 day menstrual cycle. However, if you are curious to track the ovulation period, then there are many ways that can tell you exactly which day of the month you are ovulating.

Subtle Symptoms Your Body Signals Ovulation

A 2023 study published in the Indian Journal of Community Medicine (IJCM) found that over 60% of Indian women have experienced low fertility awareness. Having knowledge and being aware of the subtle signs that your body gives out on a regular basis is important to check your fertility. Dr. Nivedita Sivakumar, Rainbow's Children Hospital, said, "Mostly, there is no specific symptoms, but it can be detected by the female herself alone hence the term concealed ovulation. The purpose of understanding ovulation helps with planning pregnancy. There are many tests available to test for ovulation, like home test kits. The most common health condition that affects ovulation is PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome)." Here are five changes you must notice in your body to make sure that you're ovulating:

Change in cervical mucus

One of the most visible signs of ovulation is a shift in your vaginal discharge or cervical mucus. Experts explain that when your body releases mucus that looks similar to raw egg whites in appearance, this means that you are ovulating or are close to it. To confirm, you can use your clean finger to test mucus consistency, if feels stretchy without tearing, it means you are in your fertile window.

Breast tenderness

Most women around their fertile window experience breast tenderness and sensitivity. This is a result of hormonal shift, particularly the increase in progesterone and oestrogen. A person who may be ovulating or is in the phase of a menstrual cycle may experience that their breast might feel heavier, fuller, or more sensitive to touch.

Cervical position change

Although this sign may be less familiar, most women who monitor fertility naturally have reported that they have noticed certain changes such as the lower portion of the uterus becomes softer, higher and more open. Ensure to wash your hands with soap and water before attempting to feel your cervix to check fertility.

Increased Libido

Many women who are in the window of ovulation claim that they were sexually driven during this period. Scientists back up the symptom by claiming that the human body changes its natural mechanisms to promote reproduction and a stronger libido can be caused by hormonal fluctuation.

Mild cramping or pain on one side

Cramps and pain are common symptoms women experience before and during their menstrual cycle. Many women have reported feeling dull or sharp pain during the ovulation period. Experts explain that the pain during ovulation occurs due to the egg rupturing out of the follicle within the ovary.

