Baby’s first kicks- this is one of the best moments every pregnant lady eagerly waits for. You may feel your baby’s first kicks between weeks 16 and 25 of your pregnancy. If this is your first pregnancy, it may happen a little late, may be when you’re closer to 25 weeks. In case of second pregnancy, some women start to feel the movements as early as 13 weeks. You can feel your baby’s movements more when you’re in a quiet position, when you are either sitting or lying down.

Initially, you may feel a few flutters every now and then like butterflies, nervous twitches, or a tumbling motion. As your baby grows, these movements will grow stronger and more frequent. Towards the end of the pregnancy you can feel like a tiny punch. According to studies, by the third trimester, the baby moves about 30 times each hour.

If you are 16 weeks pregnant, you are almost half way through this wonderful journey. This is also the time (weeks 16-18) when the doctor may be able to tell you whether it’s a boy or a girl. Although sometimes the sex is not visible until week 26.

Your baby’s possible movements

Week 12: Your baby might start moving, but you probably won’t feel anything as the baby is still very small.

Week 16: You may feel some movements like tiny butterfly-like flutters.

Week 20: By this time, you may start to really feel your baby’s first movements, called quickening.

Week 24: Your baby’s movements become stronger. You may also feel slight twitches as your baby hiccups.

Week 28: Your baby is moving frequently, and you can feel the kicks and jabs better.

Week 36: As the baby grows, the movements may slow down a bit. But you should feel consistent movement throughout the day.

Why monitoring your baby’s kicking is important?

Your baby’s movements will become more frequent and prominent by week 28. Keeping track of all those little punches, jabs, and kicks is important to make sure your baby is still developing normally.

Your baby is usually most active right after you’ve eaten a meal. You can pick this time to count movements. Sit down comfortably in a chair or lie on your side to feel the punches/kicks.

When your baby starts moving regularly, gynaecologists say you should feel at least 10 movements within a two-hour period. If your baby is much less active than normal, get your baby’s heart rate and movements checked.