In a rare incident, a baby girl was born on board IndiGo's Bengaluru-Jaipur flight mid-air on Wednesday morning with the help of a cabin crew and a doctor. In a statement, the airline said, "A baby girl was born mid-air onboard flight 6E 469 from Bangalore to Jaipur. The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr. Subahana Nazir, travelling with us on the same flight". According to the airlines, Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival, it said. "Both the baby and mother are stable," it mentioned. The flight departed from Bengaluru around 5.45 AM and landed in Jaipur around 8 AM on Wednesday. Let's understand some pregnancy guidelines while travelling.

Though it is a rare incident, it's still important for everyone to know the basic guidelines to follow when you are planning to travel during your last few days of pregnancy. The chances of developing delivery complications are really high as you near the due date and thus you need to understand what precautions you must take when travelling during those days when you are very close to your due date. Read on to know everything.

Travel Precautions During Pregnancy

Be it air travel, road trip or travelling by boat, travelling during your pregnancy days can bring its own set of challenges. But, don't worry, we are here to help you get through this. Here are some basic advance plannings that are required and you are all sorted — when it comes to pregnancy travel.

1. Visit Your Doctor

Before you plan a trip during pregnancy, make sure to consult with your doctor and take proper precautions. Your doctor can help you plan your trip better with safety guidelines that are required to be followed.

2. Stay Hydrated

Never forget to carry fluids with you when you are travelling. Staying hydrated is extremely important when you are travelling during your pregnancy days.

3. Carry Your Foods With You

Never eat anything from outside when you are travelling during pregnancy. Outside foods can give you gastritis and can make you feel uneasy.

4. Don’t Forget Your Vitamins

Medicines and important vitamins are important when it comes to a pregnant woman. It applies to those days also when you are travelling. Do not skip the medicines and vitamin doses even when you are on a trip.

When Is The Right Time To Stop Travelling During Your Pregnancy?

According to the health experts, an expecting mother who is in an uncomplicated pregnancy must avoid travelling from the 37th week of pregnancy through birth.