In a rare incident a baby girl was born on board IndiGo's Bengaluru-Jaipur flight mid-air on Wednesday morning with the help of a cabin crew and a doctor. In a statement the airline said “A baby girl was born mid-air onboard flight 6E 469 from Bangalore to Jaipur. The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew effectively assisted by Dr. Subahana Nazir travelling with us on the same flight”. According to the airlines Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival it said. Both the baby and mother are stable it mentioned.