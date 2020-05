Pregnancy is an exciting period in your life. You look forward to all the changes that it will bring. But, at the same time, you also have to deal with a lot of changes in your body. This is the time when you have to take special care of yourself. You need to follow a healthy diet, rest properly, get enough sleep, exercise and basically take care of yourself and your baby. This is also the time when anything out of the ordinary can alarm and distress you. So, you need to know certain facts so that you can prepare yourself to take on all the changes that this time can bring. The second trimester is more or less a peaceful time. This phase of pregnancy does not bring any severe complication. But the growing foetus may still cause some discomfort. Also Read - Common pregnancy complications that can occur in your third trimester

Here let us take a look at a few complications that you may face in your second trimester.

You may experience bleeding gums

When you reach your second trimester, a few not-so-severe complications may start to trouble you. One such complication is bleeding gums. This usually happens because the growing foetus induces an increase in blood flow in your body. There is no cause for alarm, but you may want to consult a doctor and your gynecologist. Sometimes, bleeding from the nose may also occur.

You may develop gestational diabetes

This is the time when you may experience an increase in your blood sugar levels. Gestational diabetes develops around this time. This happens because your nutritional and glucose needs go up because of your growing baby. This is a temporary situation and your blood sugar levels return to normal after delivery. But you still need to consult a doctor. If this is not controlled, it may lead to type 2 diabetes later in life.

You may gain weight

Weight gain is another problem now. If you are not careful, this may lead to obesity. Because of your growing baby, you may be hungry more often. This may lead you to overeat. But the trick here is to eat the right kind of foods to avoid excess weight gain. Follow a healthy and well-balanced diet and snack on healthy nuts, fruits, yoghurt and other such foods that are nutritious. This will keep you and your baby healthy and fit. Consult a dietician or nutritionist if you are not sure about the right kind of foods.

You may also develop some respiratory problems

This happens because the growing baby puts pressure on your organs. This again is perfectly normal. But if you find it too difficult, consult your doctor. He may advice you on the right posture, sleeping positions and so on. This will help to a great extent. Too much weight gain can make things worse. So try and maintain an ideal weight during this time.

The risk of miscarriage is there

Miscarriages are rare in the second trimester. But it is not unheard of. But you can keep this complication at bay by taking proper care of yourself. You also need to be extra careful if you had any bleeding in the first trimester. If you have a history of asthma or have had a miscarriage earlier, you need to avoid exercising.