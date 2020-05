If you are pregnant you must have surely encountered morning sickness. This is very common in the first trimester. @Shutterstock

You are finally expecting, and this must be the most thrilling period of your life. You look forward to holding your baby in your arms and start dreaming of the day when this becomes a reality. But this is also the time when your body starts undergoing certain changes to accommodate your baby. You need to be careful during your first trimester because sometimes these changes may bring some complications along with it. Some of these complications are normal and not a cause for concern. But sometimes, you may need medical attention. But if you are alert and seek timely medical help, you will sail through the first trimester smoothly and in a healthy manner.

Here, let us look at a few first trimester complications and see how you can deal with it.

Miscarriage

This is a serious complication of the first trimester. According to experts, 80 per cent of the time, this happens during the first trimester. The reason why this happens may be infections, chromosomal abnormalities, clotting disorders or anatomic problems with the uterus. Also Read - Miscarriage in early pregnancy is common: Know how to avoid this

What you can do: If you are healthy and fit, you will be able to significantly bring down this risk. Follow a healthy diet and a dedicated exercise regime. Avoid alcohol and smoking.

Bowel irregularities

This is a very common problem during this time and nothing to be alarmed about. You may experience mild to severe constipation sometimes. This is because of the change in your diet, which now includes more iron-rich foods. But this change in diet may sometimes also cause haemorrhoids and bloody stools.

What you can do: If you have diarrhea for more than 4 days, consult your doctor. It can lead to dehydration and weakness, which is not good now. Stay hydrated and eat nutritious foods. Try and incorporate more fibre-rich foods in your diet.

Vaginal discharges or Itching

Vaginal discharge is common and not a cause for concern if it is odourless and translucent. But if it is yellowish and smells that you may have an infection. This may be accompanied by itching or redness, which may indicate some serious infection.

What you can do: Consult your doctor to rule out infection. Keep your genital area clean and fresh.

Urinary tract infection

If you experience pain while urinating, you may have urinary tract infection. This is a common ailment among women. But during pregnancy, your risk goes up considerably. Pregnancy causes some changes in the urinary tract. This makes it very easy for a pregnant woman to get UTI. Another reason is the fact that the pressure from the uterus because of your growing baby prevents the bladder from completely draining and this causes infection. This is serious and can even lead to kidney infection or early labour.

What you can do: This cannot be treated at home. You need to consult a doctor and get immediate treatment.

Breathing difficulty

In the first trimester, your body releases more of the progesterone hormone. This is the main reason why you may experience shortness of breath at this time.

What you can do: Try walking around slowly, sit straight and use more pillows to prop your head up while sleeping.

Spotting or vaginal bleeding

This is common and nothing to be worried about. But sometimes, if you experience heavy bleeding the reason may be serious. It could be due to cervical polyps or rupture of a tubal pregnancy. This can be a sign of miscarriage.

What you can do: Take proper rest and follow a healthy diet. Go for regular checkups and follow your doctor’s advice.

Nausea and vomitting

If you are pregnant you must have surely encountered morning sickness. This is very common in the first trimester. Sometimes, this can take on a severe form and it can lead to dehydration. It may also adversely affect your baby because if you keep throwing up frequently, your baby does not get enough nutrition.

What you can do: Stay hydrated and consult your doctor. He may give you medication to deal with this problem. It is better not to try out home remedies during this time.