Asthma And Pregnancy: How To Manage And Treat The Symptoms

Asthma And Pregnancy: How To Manage And Treat The Symptoms

We spoke to Dr Nimish Shah, Pulmonologist, Jaslok Hospital and Research Center to understand more about managing Asthma flares ups during pregnancy.

Asthma is a fairly prevalent condition which can occur at any age and normally presents with symptoms such as breathlessness, coughing and wheezing. Pregnancy may aggravate asthma, some even develop asthma or may become manifest during pregnancy. Inhalers are the mainstay of treatment where compliance is a must with the right technique. In addition, if a patient has allergic tendencies, then they may be on an anti-histamine (anti-allergy) tablet. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Nimish Shah, Pulmonologist, Jaslok Hospital and Research Center to understand more about both the condition and ways one can manage asthma and pregnancy together.

Asthma And Pregnancy: Do's And Don'ts

Asthma care should be taken with good control and compliance from the time that pregnancy is detected. Good control is important for the health of the mother and the baby as inadequate asthma control leads to less oxygen delivery to the baby. If the expectant mother is already on inhalers, these must be continued as per the dose prescribed by the doctor. Asthma flare-ups are more frequent in the third trimester as the size of the baby grows, it pushes the diaphragm up and reduces the lung volumes and hence lung compliance. In this case, if the mother is experiencing increasing symptoms in terms of breathlessness and coughing or wheezing, the dose must be up titrated.

Oral medication like anti-histamines and montelukast are best avoided. If the patient is unable to discontinue these, they must be taken under the supervision of the pulmonologist and obstetrician. The commonest reason for asthma attacks is non-compliance with treatment. The importance of medication and medication compliance is paramount. Also, regular follow up visits with your doctor are a must to adjust your medication and doses. Patient education with regards to disease management plays a key role in the management of asthma. The other aspect to prevent attacks is to avoid the trigger. For example, people who are allergic to dust should avoid direct exposure and if they do get exposed, make sure your emergency/SOS medication list has been obtained from your doctor. First hand and passive smoking must be avoided where applicable. Treat infections promptly and don't let upper respiratory infections complicate lower respiratory infections. Have a list of medications which don't suit you or are you are allergic to handy, in case of an emergency.

RECOMMENDED STORIES